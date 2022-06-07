How to watch Ms. Marvel: What does the first episode arrive?

How to watch Ms Marvel: The next MCU original TV show arrives this week and introduces Marvel’s newest super hero, Kamala Khan. Here’s how to watch Ms. Marvel Episode 1.

The latest original series takes place within Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe a couple of years after the events of Avengers: Endgame. It introduces a relatively new character, within the pantheon of the Marvel comics – a teenage girl of a Pakistani American from Jersey City, named Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani).

She’s a massive fan of The Avengers – especially Captain Marvel – and gets to live out the fantasy of Marvel fans across the globe, when she discovers she too has acquired super powers.

Of course, not everything is smooth sailing. The six-part series appears as if it may focus partially on the struggles of an immigrant family in the United States of America. It will contend with issues of family, religion, culture, race, upbringing and belonging.

Indeed, as a quote from Kamala in the trailer intimates: “It’s not really the brown girls from Jersey City that save the world.” It appears that is about to change.

Where can you stream Ms. Marvel?

Ms. Marvel is streaming exclusively on Disney Plus. You can watch on a huge range of devices, from your smartphone and tablet, to the Disney Plus website and your app on the Smart TV platform of your choosing. Unfortunately, there are no free trials of Disney Plus anymore, but you can sign up for the streaming platform from £7.99 a month by clicking on the link below.

When can you stream Ms. Marvel Episode 1?

No binging here. Disney does things the old fashioned way, when it comes to releasing television shows. It’s one episode per week, at the same time every week.

The first episode of Ms. Marvel drops on Disney Plus at 8:00am BST on Wednesday June 8. You might be able to squeeze that in before work, especially if you’re still able to work from home.

Unfortunately, there are only six episodes and it’s not yet clear whether Disney will commission another season of the show. We know we’ll see Kamala Khan again though, as she’ll appear within the 2023 feature film The Marvels. That will also star Captain Marvel and Wandavision’s Monica Rambeau

See below for the full timeline of episodes for the first season of Ms. Marvel.

Episode 1: Wednesday June 8

Wednesday June 8 Episode 2: Wednesday June 15

Wednesday June 15 Episode 3: Wednesday June 22

Wednesday June 22 Episode 4: Wednesday June 29

Wednesday June 29 Episode 5: Wednesday July 6

Wednesday July 6 Episode 6: Wednesday July 13

Ms. Marvel plot and trailer

Without spoiling anything, Disney gave us plenty to look forward to with the official trailer for the series. You’ll get a sense for the plot and for how Ms. Marvel acquires her super powers in the trailer below.

Can you watch Ms. Marvel in 4K HDR?

Yes, the show will be available in 4K, along with HDR (in the Dolby Vision format if you have the right gear) with a Disney Plus subscription.