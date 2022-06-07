How to watch Ms. Marvel: What does the first episode arrive?
How to watch Ms Marvel: The next MCU original TV show arrives this week and introduces Marvel’s newest super hero, Kamala Khan. Here’s how to watch Ms. Marvel Episode 1.
The latest original series takes place within Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe a couple of years after the events of Avengers: Endgame. It introduces a relatively new character, within the pantheon of the Marvel comics – a teenage girl of a Pakistani American from Jersey City, named Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani).
She’s a massive fan of The Avengers – especially Captain Marvel – and gets to live out the fantasy of Marvel fans across the globe, when she discovers she too has acquired super powers.
Of course, not everything is smooth sailing. The six-part series appears as if it may focus partially on the struggles of an immigrant family in the United States of America. It will contend with issues of family, religion, culture, race, upbringing and belonging.
Indeed, as a quote from Kamala in the trailer intimates: “It’s not really the brown girls from Jersey City that save the world.” It appears that is about to change.
Where can you stream Ms. Marvel?
When can you stream Ms. Marvel Episode 1?
The first episode of Ms. Marvel drops on Disney Plus at 8:00am BST on Wednesday June 8. You might be able to squeeze that in before work, especially if you’re still able to work from home.