How to watch Ms Marvel: When can you stream episode 3 of the MCU series?

Get ready MCU fans, the third episode of Ms Marvel is almost here and we’ve got all the information you need to know.

Only two episodes in and Ms Marvel is already becoming one of the best MCU shows to date. By spending more time delving into Kamala Khan’s personal life, our titular lead feels far more relatable than almost any other MCU hero – plus the fact that she’s a massive fan of the Avengers also helps.

Given that last week’s episode ended on a big cliffhanger, we’d recommend watching episode three as soon as you can to avoid the inevitable flurry of spoilers that’ll make their way to the internet. To make sure that you’re in the loop, here’s the information worth knowing.

When does episode 3 of Ms Marvel air?

The wait is almost over folks as Ms Marvel episode three will drop tomorrow, Wednesday June 22.

As is the case with any show that’s part of the MCU, Ms Marvel is only available to stream on Disney Plus. Luckily, the service only costs £7.99 a month which makes it one of the cheaper streaming options out there, or you can save a bit of money by paying an annual cost of £79.90 instead.

How many episodes will Ms Marvel have?

As is quickly becoming the standard for almost all MCU shows on Disney Plus, Ms Marvel will have a total of six episodes. This means that once the third episode drops, we’ll be at the halfway point for this series.

Ms Marvel: The story so far

In last week’s episode, we got a few glimpses into the history of Kamala’s mystical bangle, but for the most part, Kamala’s attention was stolen largely by Kamran – a new student at Kamala’s school with whom she is rather smitten. Well, as episode two’s cliffhanger revealed, it seems as though these two worlds will converge as Kamran seems to be aware of the bangle’s origins.

Just as important however is the fact that the Department of Damage Control very nearly captured Kamala in last week’s episode, and it isn’t hard to imagine that they’ll be too far behind despite her opportune rescue.