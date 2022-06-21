 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Ms Marvel: When can you stream episode 3 of the MCU series?

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

Get ready MCU fans, the third episode of Ms Marvel is almost here and we’ve got all the information you need to know.

Only two episodes in and Ms Marvel is already becoming one of the best MCU shows to date. By spending more time delving into Kamala Khan’s personal life, our titular lead feels far more relatable than almost any other MCU hero – plus the fact that she’s a massive fan of the Avengers also helps.

Given that last week’s episode ended on a big cliffhanger, we’d recommend watching episode three as soon as you can to avoid the inevitable flurry of spoilers that’ll make their way to the internet. To make sure that you’re in the loop, here’s the information worth knowing.

When does episode 3 of Ms Marvel air?

The wait is almost over folks as Ms Marvel episode three will drop tomorrow, Wednesday June 22.

As is the case with any show that’s part of the MCU, Ms Marvel is only available to stream on Disney Plus. Luckily, the service only costs £7.99 a month which makes it one of the cheaper streaming options out there, or you can save a bit of money by paying an annual cost of £79.90 instead.

How many episodes will Ms Marvel have?

As is quickly becoming the standard for almost all MCU shows on Disney Plus, Ms Marvel will have a total of six episodes. This means that once the third episode drops, we’ll be at the halfway point for this series.

Ms Marvel: The story so far

In last week’s episode, we got a few glimpses into the history of Kamala’s mystical bangle, but for the most part, Kamala’s attention was stolen largely by Kamran – a new student at Kamala’s school with whom she is rather smitten. Well, as episode two’s cliffhanger revealed, it seems as though these two worlds will converge as Kamran seems to be aware of the bangle’s origins.

Just as important however is the fact that the Department of Damage Control very nearly captured Kamala in last week’s episode, and it isn’t hard to imagine that they’ll be too far behind despite her opportune rescue.

You might like…

Master and Dynamic’s MW75 look to rival the AirPods Max

Master and Dynamic’s MW75 look to rival the AirPods Max

Kob Monney 4 hours ago
Ericsson claims there will be 1 billion 5G subscriptions by end of 2022

Ericsson claims there will be 1 billion 5G subscriptions by end of 2022

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Sony readying 3 new gaming headsets

Sony readying 3 new gaming headsets

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
Xiaomi 12 Ultra tipped to be first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phone

Xiaomi 12 Ultra tipped to be first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phone

Jon Mundy 6 hours ago
Apple takes 90% of Arm PC market

Apple takes 90% of Arm PC market

Jon Mundy 8 hours ago
Philips Hue adds customised track lighting, new controls

Philips Hue adds customised track lighting, new controls

David Ludlow 8 hours ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.