How to watch Morbius online in the UK

Here is the easiest way to watch the new film Morbius for anyone in the UK.

Despite its relatively unimpressive reception upon release, the internet has since taken on Morbius as its latest meme, with many fans even demanding that a sequel is in order.

And even without the film’s weird rise to stardom on Twitter, the film features big names, with the cast being made up of Jared Leto, Matt Smith and even a few surprises.

So, if you’re interested in checking out the latest blockbuster film, keep reading, as we’re going to be explaining the best way to watch Morbius if you’re currently in the UK.

Where can I watch Morbius?

The film was originally released in cinemas on 1 April and is still being shown in a lot of cinemas across the UK.

However, if you don’t want to trek to the cinema and instead want to watch the film from the comfort of your own home, you still have some options.

While it is not actually streaming on any sites like Netflix or Hulu, you can rent or buy the movie from several retailers. Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and iTunes all have the film, with the pricing sitting around £15.99.

It’s important to note that even if you do have an Amazon Prime account, you will still need to rent the movie, as it is not included for free with Prime Video.

What is Morbius about?

Morbius focuses on Michael Morbius, played by Jared Leto. The film shows us his attempts to cure his life-long blood disease with experimental science, eventually turning himself into a living vampire that needs to drink human blood in order to survive.

This character is actually from the Marvel universe, though this film is not canonically a part of the MCU, instead, it is a part of the Sony Spider-Man universe.