How to watch Moon Knight the new Marvel Disney Plus series in the UK

How to watch Moon Knight on Disney Plus: The next Marvel series debuts this week and is a little out of the ordinary, even for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here’s how to watch the Moon Knight premiere

After Wanda Vision, The Falcon and the Winter Solider, Loki, and Hawkeye, Disney is delving into the lore of the comics with a character never seen in a Marvel TV show or film before. Ladies and gentlemen, here’s Moon Knight.

This one will forge its own path with a six-episode mini-series on Disney Plus. We’re not sure what, if any, ramifications this series will have on Phase 4 of the MCU, but we can’t wait to find out. Here’s the trailer below to get you started.

How to watch Moon Knight on Disney Plus

The first episode of Moon Knight begins streaming on Disney Plus on Wednesday March 30. The mini series has six episodes, with one airing each week. You can steam the first episode from 8am UK time on March 30. The next will drop at the same time every Tuesday.

You will need a Disney Plus subscription and, as there are no longer any free trials available, you’ll have to fork over some cash. Thankfully, Disney Plus is only £7.99 a month or £79.99 a year.

Moon Knight plot

Disney is reliving deep into the Marvel lore with Moon Knight. Introduced in 1975 and starring in his own comic from 1980, Moon Knight is Marc Spector, a former American marine-turned-mercenary who was gifted superpowers when his life was saved by an Egyptian god.

In the present day, Spector suffers from the mental health condition dissociative identity disorder. People who suffer from the real life disorder have multiple personalities, with those identities taking control of the person’s actions and behaviour.

Spector is the unassuming ‘British’ gift shop worker Stephen Grant by day, and a crime fighting vigilante by night, well, moonlight. Played by Oscar Isaac (making his debut in the MCU) the series gets underway when Grant discovers the other identities occupying Spector’s psyche.

The show takes place in London, so you probably shouldn’t expect any of your favourites to show up, but we’re looking forward to seeing how Disney depicts the capital.