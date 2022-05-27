Monaco Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Charles Leclerc suffered a retirement when leading the Spanish Grand Prix, leading to Max Verstappen overhauling him in the championship heading into the Monaco Grand Prix.

Leading the race and looking like scoring a victory at Barcelona, it all turned sour for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari when his engine conked out. Carlos Sainz spin and recovery to fourth place didn’t help much as Red Bull scored another 1-2 to lead both the drivers and constructors championship. Ferrari will be looking to bounce back but Red Bull tend to go well in the tight confines of the race track in the principality of Monaco.

Barcelona was also notable for the improved performance of Mercedes, who look as if they’ve managed to tame their bouncing issues and could make this a three-horse race for the win this weekend. Best of the rest is beginning to look like a battle between Valtteri Bottas’ Alpha Romeo and McLaren’s Lando Norris with only a point separating them.

Grid position will be important as always at the Monaco Grand Prix, with most of the thrills likely to happen in qualifying before the strategic battle of the race. Here’s how to watch the Monaco F1 Grand Prix on TV and online.

What time does the Monaco Grand Prix start?

As usual, the Monaco Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in 4K HDR. The race starts at 2pm UK time on Sunday May 29th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 27th May

2pm – Practice 1

5pm – Practice 2

Saturday 28th May

1pm – Practice 3

4pm – Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 29th May

2pm – Monaco Grand Prix race

How to watch the Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2022

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

For Sky Q and Sky Glass subscribers, they’ll be able to watch the race in 4K HDR picture quality (and Dolby Atmos if your equipment supports it).

Watch F1 on Sky with this UHD subscription Looking to catch the F1 action in 4K HDR? You’ll need a subscription to Sky to see it Sky View Deal

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.99 (for a Day Pass), £33 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass seems is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for any other races within that month.

Where time are the free Monaco F1 Grand Prix highlights on Channel 4?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2022 season in the UK.

Highlights of qualifying will be shown in the evening of Saturday 28th at 10pm. Highlights of the race will be shown Sunday evening at 6.30pm on May 29th.

If you miss those shows, you can catch the action on the All 4 app after it has been broadcast.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.