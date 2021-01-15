How to watch Marvel’s WandaVision premiere on Disney Plus

The long-awaited Marvel original series WandaVision debuts on Disney Plus on January 15. Here’s how to watch the two-episode premiere on the streaming service.

Since the launch of Disney Plus a year ago, it seems Star Wars fans have been getting all the love. Now, following the success of The Mandalorian, it’s the turn of fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the original series WandaVision makes its eagerly-awaited debut.

Disney Plus subscribers can enjoy a double bill to kick things off ahead of the nine-episode first season. Here’s all you need to know about WandaVision and how to stream on Disney Plus.

How to watch WandaVision on Disney Plus

Disney Plus is the only place to watch WandaVision, with the two-episode premiere dropping on Friday January 15 at midnight Pacific time in the US. That’s 8am UK time, so there’s a good chance for you to watch at least one episode before going to work.

However, you will need a Disney Plus subscription in order to tune in. There are no longer any free trials to enjoy, so unless you’re an existing subscriber, you’ll need to pay up. Disney Plus is £5.99 a month, or £59.99 a year.

As well as WandaVision, you’ll also get all the movies from the MCU, as well as a massive array of Disney, Pixar and Star Wars content to delve into. There’s Fox programming like The Simpsons and all the nature programming you can shake a stick at from National Geographic.

WandaVision series preview

The series centres on ‘Scarlet Witch’ Wanda Maximoff (played by Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living out an alternate reality as a married couple in 1950s American suburbia. Not a huge amount is known about the plot so far with the synopsis remaining quite cagey.

It reads: “Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems…The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

Check out the most recent, thoroughly trippy trailer, accompanied by The Monkees’ Daydream Believer.

Those familiar with The Avengers movies will know all about the pair’s efforts to defeat Thanos during Phase Three of the MCU. However, this series takes place on a different timeline, kickstarts Phase Four and will feed into events into forthcoming series and feature-length cinematic movies.