How to watch Marseille vs Tottenham on TV and online and listen to Spurs for free

How to watch Marseille vs Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs need something in Marseille to guarantee qualification for the Champions League round of 16. Here’s how to watch on TV and online, and listen for free.

Group D is by far the most intriguing in the Champions League tonight, with all four teams in with a shout of qualifying. Spurs currently occupy top spot, but require at least a draw in France to secure qualification.

Marseille are currently bottom on six points, but know a win will see them leapfrog Tottenham and guarantee qualification with nine points. In the group’s other game, Sporting Lisbon take on Frankfurt, both of whom are on seven points and both of whom can grab qualification with a win in that game.

It’s going to be a fascinating night of Champions League football, with Antonio Conte’s side still feeling aggrieved about a late winner being chalked off that would have already sealed qualification from the group a week ago. Conte’s reaction to the decision will mean he’s banned from there touchline for tonight’s game.

Spurs have never won away in France in European competition, but breaking that hoodoo tonight will see them progress into the knockout stages as group winners. It’s all on the line. A defeat and it’s likely to be Europa League football to come back to after the World Cup.

We’ll be following along live on a rich night of Champions League football, which Liverpool and Rangers also representing the British contingent at Europe’s top table. Here’s how to watch Marseille vs Spurs on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Marseille vs Spurs kick-off time

Marseille vs Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday November 1. The game is being played at The game is being played at Stade Vélodrome. If you fancy some teatime footy, Porto vs Atletico Madrid kicks off at 5:45pm.

How to watch Marseille vs Tottenham on TV and online

Once again, BT Sport is the home of the Champions League coverage in the UK. Marseille vs Spurs coverage starts at 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 2. It’s also being broadcast on the BT Sport website and app.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Marseille vs Spurs for free

There’s no way to watch the game for free in the UK, but you can listen for free thanks to BBC Radio 5 Live’s coverage of the game. You can tune in at 8:00pm UK time for live coverage of the game, while Kelly Cates will be live from 7:00pm with all the Champions League build-up.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.