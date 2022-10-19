How to watch Man United vs Spurs: Stream the Premier League on Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Man United vs Spurs: The Premier League action is available to live-stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Here’s how to watch United take on Tottenham on TV, mobile, or online.

Despite the lack of recent silverware, Man United vs Spurs is still one of those fixtures in the calendar that pops out as worth a watch. Spurs have enjoyed an excellent start to the season and sit in third place after ten games. Antonio Conte’s side appear to be grinding out wins, with defensive resoluteness and quality in the forward positions telling later in games. Very Conte indeed.

United remain somewhat of a mixed bag under Erik ten Hag, and sit in fifth place. It’s a big improvement on the opening two games which saw them bottom of the table for a while. United looked good value for the win against Newcastle on Sunday, but could only manage a 0-0 draw.

The home crowd will be expecting a little more tonight in an intriguing clash that should give us plenty of insight into the trajectories of the respective teams this far into the season.

Here’s how to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man United vs Tottenham kick-off time

Amazon Prime Video has chosen an unconventional 8:15pm as the kick off time for Man United vs Tottenham Hotspur. It works pretty well because you’ll be able to watch the first half of another Premier League game before kick-off at Old Trafford.

The other games all kick-off at 7:30pm. There are four of them:

Bournemouth vs Southampton

Brentford vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs West Ham

Newcastle vs Everton

How to watch Man United vs Tottenham

Amazon Prime Video is the place to be for Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, and for all of the midweek Premier League games. It’s one of the rare matchdays when every Premier League game is available to watch live.

You will need an active Amazon Prime subscription in order to tune into the game via all of the major mobile and smart TV apps, while you can also watch on the Amazon Prime Video website.

If you’re yet to sign up for Amazon Prime, or have let your subscription lapse over the last few months, you can sign-up here. It costs £79.99 a year or £7.99 a month.

If you’re lucky Amazon may offer you a 30 day Amazon Prime trial, but that’s unlikely to be available to all previous account holders. New account holders automatically get a free Amazon Prime Video trial for one month, so you’ll get this game for free.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.