How to watch Man United vs Real Betis: Europa League live stream and free audio

How to watch Manchester United vs Real Betis: The Europa League last 16 game sees United host Real Betis of Spain. Here’s how to watch the game live on TV and online.

Boy, were Manchester United brought crashing down to Earth at the weekend. After just one defeat in 22 games, the Red Devils were utterly humiliated in a 7-0 loss at Liverpool.

While the stunning loss at Anfield may have elicited a reality check at Old Trafford, the club now continues its chase for a second trophy of the season. United have already ousted Barcelona from the Europa League this season and will now take on another Spanish side in Real Betis.

On paper this should be an easier task for Erik Ten Hag’s side as Betis sit fifth in La Liga. However, they’ll face a familiar foe in Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini, who helped Manchester City to the Premier League title in 2014.

Bag 62% off + a free gift at Nord VPN You can stream your favourite content securely and privately with NordVPN’s birthday deal. The 2-year plan is now 62% off with a random free gift of 3 months or 1 year’s extra subscription time. NordVPN

62% off + 3m or 1yr extra

from £2.99/mo Buy now

Will United’s humbling on enemy territory at the weekend have a lasting effect? Or can the upwardly mobile Mancunians continue their progress and ensure the 7-0 thrashing was a freak result in an otherwise positive season.

Here’s how to watch Manchester United vs Real Betis on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man United vs Real Betis kick-off time

Man United vs Real Betis will kick-off at 8:00pm time on Thursday March 9. The game is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How to watch Man United vs Real Betis live on television and online?

BT Sport has the rights to the Europa League in the UK and coverage gets underway from 2:15pm UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Chelsea vs Dortmund for free

If you don’t feel like forking out for BT Sport, you can go old school and listen to the game on the radio for free. BBC Radio 5 Live has the rights to this one. You can listen to Man United vs Real Betis for free here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.