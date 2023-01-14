 large image

How to watch Man United vs Man City: Stream the Manchester Derby and listen for free

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Watch Man United vs Man City: The Manchester Derby kicks-off Saturday’s Premier League action as a resurgent United host champions City.

The Manchester rivalry has been a bit of a mismatch in recent years, with City enjoying a period of dominance while United embarked on multiple calamitous attempts to rebuild following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, the tide may be turning once more. United look to be regaining some of their former might under new boss Erik ten Hag. They’re much more solid at the back, they’re tough to beat, and England forward Marcus Rashford looks utterly rejuvenated.

It’s a different story at City, who look to be experiencing a rare off-year. The reigning champs are five points behind Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, while Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering team suffered a shock loss in the EFL Cup at Southampton in midweek.

It’s all set up for a really intriguing Manchester Derby at Old Trafford with United keen to gain a measure of revenge for a 6-3 humbling at the Etihad earlier in the season. United have only lost once since that game and will fancy their chances of keeping that run going.

All in all, it’s set up to be an intriguing Manchester Derby on Saturday lunchtime. Here’s how to watch Fulham vs Chelsea on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man United vs Man City kick-off time

Man United vs Man City kicks off at 12:30pm UK time on Saturday January 14. The game is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How to watch United vs City live on television and online?

Tthe game is live on television and BT Sport has the rights. You can tune in on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate from 11:30am.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want. 

How to listen to United vs City for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Man United vs Man City live commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.

