How to watch Man United vs Liverpool live stream: Catch Monday Night Football on TV and online

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool: The biggest game of the weekend is the last one. Old rivals United and Liverpool face off and here’s how to watch live on TV and online.

Traditionally speaking, Man United vs Liverpool is the biggest game in English football, but the early Premier League table has this clash of the global titans looking more like a relegation six pointer (albeit the two teams have played a game less than everyone else).

Still, this adds to the spice of an always fiery fixture between the North West rivals, who’ll both be desperate to kick start their seasons with a win here. United have lost their first two league games under manager Erik Ten Haag, while Liverpool have succumbed to disappointing draws against opponents they’re expected to handle with ease.

Liverpool will be without big summer signing Darwin Nunez following a straight red card a week ago, while the Anfield club are also suffering from an early injury crisis ahead of tonight’s trip to Manchester.

A lot of the drama at United is, as always, focused on Cristiano Ronaldo, while the new boss will be expecting a dramatic uptick in performance from the club’s established stars following the 4-0 humiliation at Brentford last weekend.

Will tonight represent the first rung on the ladder for a United resurgence or will Liverpool ensure rock bottom has yet to be plunged at Old Trafford?

Here’s how to watch Man United vs Liverpool on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man United vs Liverpool kick-off time

Man United vs Liverpool kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Monday August 22. The Monday Night Football slot is the last game of the weekend, but it’s certainly worth waiting for.

The game is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester, where there are expected to be further protests against the Glazer ownership of United. A couple of seasons ago, the protests caused the game to be postponed, so let’s hope everything stays peaceful.

How to watch Man United vs Liverpool on TV and online

Sky Sports has the rights to Monday Night Football games. Coverage of this one starts at 7:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. There’ll be an hour of solid build up to the game, perhaps including footage of the protests at Old Trafford, so it might be an idea to tune in early.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass or subscribe via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW. Sky is offering 12-months of the Sky Sports package for just £25. That’s down from £33.99 a month and will get you access for the whole season

Man United vs Liverpool free live stream

While there’s no way to legally watch the game for free in the UK, you can tune in on the radio for a free live stream with audio commentary directly from Old Trafford. Perfect if you’re driving, or working, perhaps? In the UK, talkSPORT has live and exclusive rights to the audio stream. You can access the stream from the talkSPORT website here or download the apps for iOS and Android.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.