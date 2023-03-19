How to watch Man United vs Fulham for free on TV: FA Cup free live stream info

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham in the FA Cup: It’s quarter-finals weekend and Man United vs Fulham is free to watch in the UK.

The all-Premier League tie between the 12-times FA Cup winners Man United and high-flying Fulham is the pick of the FA Cup quarter-finals.

United are looking to build on their EFL Cup triumph by scooping the other domestic cup and have home field advantage as they look to book a semi-final appearance at Wembley.

It’s Erik ten Hag’s side’s last game before the international break and, having sorted qualification in the Europa League earlier this week, securing qualification for the FA Cup semis would ensure a happy couple of weeks off for United fans.

Fulham have defied all expectations this season and sit ninth in the Premier League table, defying the pundits who envisioned yet another yo-yo back to the Championship.

The Cottagers will fancy rattling the Old Trafford cages this weekend as they eye a first appearance in the FA Cup final since 1975. An appearance at Wembley in the semi-finals would cap an excellent season for Fulham fans too!

The last FA Cup quarter-final of the weekend is live on TV tonight. We’re all set for a big night of FA Cup action tonight. Here’s how to watch on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man United vs Fulham kick-off time

Manchester United vs Fulham kicks off at 4:30pm UK time on Sunday March 19. The tie takes place at Old Trafford in Manchester, but expect a raucous contingent from west London to make some noise.

How to watch Man United vs Fulham television and online?

The FA Cup is once again on terrestrial television in the United Kingdom, with BBC and ITV sharing the rights.

This game is on ITV and you can watch on the new ITV X app on mobile devices, the web and smart TVs. Man United vs Fulham takes centre stage on good old ITV 1. Coverage begins at 3:45pm on all platforms.

