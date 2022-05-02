How to watch Man United vs Brentford on Bank Holiday Monday

How to watch Man United vs Brentford. There’s a lovely bit of Monday Night Football on this Bank Holiday. Why not settle in for an evening of Premier League action? Here’s how to watch United vs Brentford.

Mercifully, for Manchester United fans, this nightmare season is coming to an end. The club is hoping to turn the page on a desperate few years with a new manager – Ajax’s Ten Haag – taking the helm at Old Trafford next season.

However, there’s the small matter of securing European football next season with a top seven finish in the Premier League. Wolves can still catch United and it would be an indignity for the club to have to compete in the Europa Conference League should they miss out on the top 6 and qualification for the Europa League.

Brentford have enjoyed an impressive first season in the top flight of English football, having defied expectations they would be relegated. They have a free swing against United tonight and will be determined to finish the season on a high.

With hitman Ivan Toney now fully fit and back amongst the goals, and loanee Christian Eriksen playing a pivotal role, Thomas Frank’s side have recaptured some of their early season form.

Man United vs Brentford kick-off time

Manchester United vs Brentford is the only game on the Premier League calendar today and takes centre stage for Sky Sports’ brilliant Monday Night Football show. The game at Old Trafford, Manchester, kicks off at 8:00pm UK time.

You can watch tonight from 7:00pm on Sky Sports Premier League, with Sky Sports Main Event picking up the coverage to 7:30pm too. Sky’s Monday Night Football show features an hour of some of the best analysis around from the weekend’s action, so it’s well worth tuning in before kick-off.

You’ll need an active Sky Sports subscription to tune in to the game. If you don’t have access through the satellite or cable platform, there’s always the option of the online, a la carte Now streaming platform.

