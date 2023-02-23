How to watch Man United vs Barcelona: Live stream online and listen for free

How to watch Man United vs Barcelona: A finely poised tie between two European giants concludes tonight. Here’s how to watch United vs Barca on TV and online and listen for free.

In a week where Real Madrid took apart Liverpool at Anfield, the other giant of Spanish football travels to the other giant of English football seeking to do the same.

Last week Manchester United and Barcelona played out a thrilling first leg of the Europa League play-offs at Camp Nou. The game finished 2-2, setting the return leg tonight up perfectly.

United are arguably the form club in the Premier League at the moment and Barcelona are eight points clear at the top of La Liga in Spain.

These teams have contested a Champions League final before and it seems likely the next meeting between them will be in Europe’s elite competition once again.

For now, a place in the last 16 of the Europa League is on the line and serious bragging rights over fellow European royalty.

United are favourites to progress with the home field advantage and little sign from the first leg that Barcelona could keep in-form Marcus Rashford quiet. However, one does not simply write off Barcelona.

All in all, this is as high profile a Europa League tie as you could ever hope to see. Here’s how to watch Man United vs Barcelona on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man United vs Barcelona kick-off time

United fans will be glad to know there’s a more conventional kick-off time for the second left. Man United vs Barcelona kicks off at 8:00pm UK time. Old Trafford, Manchester plays host.

How to watch Man United vs Barcelona live on television and online?

BT Sport once again has the rights to the Europa League in the UK and you can join the coverage from 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 2 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Man United vs Barcelona for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Man United vs Barcelona live stream here.

