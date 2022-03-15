How to watch Man United vs Atletico Madrid Champions League live stream

How to watch Man United Atletico Madrid in the crunch Champions League tie at Old Trafford. United vs Atleti is finely poised and here’s how you can live stream the game.

Atletico Madrid and Manchester United continue to sit among Europe’s elite clubs, despite the latter’s recent struggles. Tonight’s massive Champions League last 16 second leg is finely poised after United recovered to United earned a respectable 1-1 draw in Madrid last month.

With the away goals rule dispensed with, this game is set up perfectly as a one-off shoot out with everything to play for. Diego Simeone’s side has been the scourge of English teams in the past, and former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez will relish one more chance to inflict misery on the Old Trafford faithful.

United come into the game riding high off a big win against Spurs at the weekend, with Cristiano Ronaldo hitting a superb hat-trick to answer his critics. Ronaldo is a longtime nemesis of Atletico from his days across town at Real Madrid. However, Ralf Rangnick’s side continue to look vulnerable at the back though, so messrs Griezmann and Suarez will fancy their chances.A place in the last eight of the Champions League awaits.

We can’t wait for this one. Here’s how to watch Man United vs Atletico Madrid on TV and online

Man United vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Man United vs Atletico Madrid kicks off at the traditional 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday March 15. Old Trafford in Manchester. Atleti manager Diego Simeone has plenty of previous with United, having got David Beckham sent off at the 1998 World Cup, so he’s unlikely to receive a frosty reception.

How to watch Man United vs Atletico Madrid

BT Sport is the place to be for Champions League coverage in the UK. Unfortunately, it’s a subscription only platform, so unless you head down to your local sports-loving pub, you’ll need a BT Sport subscription to watch.

Coverage of tonight’s game starts at 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 2 and in 4K UHD on BT Sport Ultimate.

You can subscribe through your TV provider, but no-strings passes are also available online It’s charges £25 a month for BT Sport and all the details are here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. Also, here's our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.