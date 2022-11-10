How to watch Man United vs Aston Villa: Watch the EFL Cup on TV and online or listen for free

How to watch Man United vs Aston Villa: The Carabao Cup 3rd round concludes tonight as United take on Villa following a week of Premier League casualties in the EFL Cup

Manchester United vs Aston Villa caps off an intriguing week in the EFL Cup, with the likes of Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea, Everton, and West Ham among the Premier League teams to fall at the first hurdle.

Another top-flight team will fall tonight as Villa travel to Old Trafford to face a Man United side that has shown signs of growth and stability under new boss Erik ten Hag in his first season at the helm.

Aston Villa have also enjoyed an uptick in fortunes in recent weeks, following the sacking of Steven Gerrard as first team manager, following a listless spell in charge for the former Liverpool and England midfielder.

In fact, these two sides met in the Premier League at the weekend, with Villa surging to a 3-1 win over United in new boss Unai Emery’s first game. Villa fans will be hoping for more of the same tonight in the EFL Cup, but will have to do it on the road.

Here’s how to watch Man United vs Aston Villa on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man United vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Man United vs Aston Villa kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Thursday November 10. The game is being played at the Old Trafford in Manchester. It’s the only game this evening and the final game of the third-round ties this week.

How to watch Man United vs Aston Villa live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to the EFL Cup again this season. Coverage of this one starts at 7:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to watch the Carabao Cup 4th Round draw?

Stay tuned following the conclusion of Man United vs Aston Villa because Sky will be airing the draw for the 4th Round of the EFL Cup 2022. The holders Liverpool are joined by Man City, Newcastle, Wolves, and Brighton. Providing United vs Villa doesn’t go to penalties, the draw should take place around 10:00pm.

How to listen to Man United vs Aston Villa for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Man United vs Aston Villa

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.