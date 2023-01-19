How to watch Man City vs Spurs: Live stream, channel guide and free radio commentary

How to watch Man City vs Tottenham Hotspur: City host Spurs as the Premier League action continues. Here’s the channel guide, live stream info and how to listen for free.

This might be Manchester City’s biggest game of the season yet. Pep Guardiola’s side are enduring an extremely rare poor run that has handed the initiative in the title race to Arsenal.

Results at the weekend, including City’s loss to United and Arsenal’s win over Spurs, has seen the Gunners pull nine points clear at the top of the Premier League.

It’s rare that City have an off year as frustrated Liverpool fans will tell you. City usually amass over 90 points, so this represents a huge chance for Arsenal to end a 20-year title drought. City can close the gap to six points tonight, as they face Spurs at the Etihad Stadium.

It’s just as crucial a game for Antonio Conte’s beleaguered Spurs side, who are currently five points adrift of the Champions League places following the weekend reverse against Arsenal.

Here’s how to watch Man City vs Tottenham on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man City vs Spurs kick-off time

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Thursday January 19. The game is being played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How to watch Man City vs Spurs live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to this one, with coverage starts somewhat at 7:00pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to City vs Spurs for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the City vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream here.

Watch safely with a VPN

