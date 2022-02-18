How to watch Man City vs Spurs in the Premier League live on TV and online

How to watch Man City vs Spurs: Another big game in the Premier League sees Manchester City host Spurs. Here’s how to watch City vs Spurs live on TV and online.

It’s fair to say Man City and Spurs are two clubs heading in different directions. City look on course for another league title and enter this weekend off the back of a massive win in the Champions League in midweek. Spurs seem to be continually bouncing from one crisis to the next.

After a promising start, Antonio Conte has suffered three straight league defeats and the visit to the home of the defending champions in even windier and rainier-than-normal Manchester doesn’t sound like the most appealing prospect for a Saturday teatime.

However, Spurs beat City in the reverse fixture during the opening weekend of the season and the turnaround has to start somewhere, right? Where there’s Harry Kane there’s a chance? I’m just clutching at straws aren’t I?

City currently sit nine points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League having played a game more. Liverpool have the chance to narrow the gap to six points before City vs Spurs kick off, so there’s a chance Pep Guardiola’s men will begin to feel the pressure before kick off.

Here’s how to tune into Man City vs Spurs on TV and online. Perhaps on one of the best TVs we’ve selected from this year’s crop, or streamed to one of the best laptops around.

Man City vs Spurs kick-off time

Man City vs Spurs kicks off at 17:30pm UK time on Saturday February 19. The game is being played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. These clubs have enjoyed some ding dong battles down the years and this could be another, especially if the weather is all over the shop.

How to watch Man City vs Spurs

Sky Sports is the place to be for this one. It’s the Saturday tea-time kick off, so after the final scores from the 3:00pm kick offs come in, you can settle in for 90 minutes of live hi-octane Premier League action. Coverage starts at 5:00pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

