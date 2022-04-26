How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid Champions League live stream

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid. It’s the Champions League semi-final first leg and you won’t want to miss it. Here’s how to watch City vs Real live on tv and live stream

European Royalty takes on the Nouveau Riche, 13 European Cup/Champions League wins vs zero. It’s Real Madrid vs Manchester City with a place in the final up for grabs.

The Manchester club are strong favourites to progress to a second Champions League final in a row and will be looking to make home advantage count in the first leg, before going to the cauldron of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in a week’s time.

Real aren’t the kings of old, but have enjoyed a renaissance in Europe’s premiere club competition this year having already accounted for oil-funded clubs in PSG and Chelsea in the last two rounds. Perhaps the club can make it a hat-trick and progress to a final against Liverpool or Villareal at the end of next month.

Madrid will need in-form striker Karim Benzema to continue his impressive streak, while Luka Modric could be the key to unlocking the City defence. City will be relying on fit-again talisman Kevin De Bruyne to propel the club to a second straight final, where they’ll certainly seek a different outcome

It’s a going to be a brilliant night of top European football. Here’s how to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man City vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Man City vs Real Madrid kicks-off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday April 26. It’s the first leg of the Champions League semi-final and is being played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. It’s tonight’s only Champions League game.

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid

You’ll need access to BT Sport to watch Man City vs Real Madrid tonight. It’s the place to be for all Champions League games in the UK, with tonight’s game commencing coverage at 7:00pm on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Champions League games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.