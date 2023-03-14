How to watch Man City vs RB Leipzig: Champions League live stream and free audio

How to watch Man City vs RB Leipzig: Can City reach the Champions League quarter finals? RB Leipzig stand in the way. Here’s how to watch on TV and online and listen for free.

The Champions League has eluded Manchester City throughout its era of boundless fossil fuel riches, but is this the year this finally changes? City have been unconvincing for much of the season, but a win tonight will see them reach the last eight of Europe’s premiere cup competition once again.

Pep Guardiola has said his tenure at Manchester City will be judged on whether the team can finally lift ol’ big ears, despite the incredible success domestically*.

However, Red Bull Leipzig shouldn’t be expected to go quietly into the night. They were more than good value for the 1-1 draw on home soil three weeks ago, and currently sit in third place in the league.

The German club, semi-finalists in 2019/20, came through the group stage with 12 points, just behind Real Madrid on 13 points. However, they will be without Xaver Schlager and Christopher Nkunku, who were injured during a Bundesliga game at the weekend.

Can Leipzig pull off a huge shock and dump out the Premier League champions? Here’s how to watch City vs Leipzig on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man City vs RB Leipzig kick-off time

Man City vs Red Bull Leipzig kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday March 14. The game is being played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How to watch Man City vs Red Bull live on television and online?

BT Sport once again has the rights to the Champions League in the UK and you can join the coverage from 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

If you’d rather watch Porto vs Inter Milan (as many will), coverage starts on BT Sport 2 at 7:15pm UK time.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Man City vs Red Bull Leipzig for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Man City vs RB Leipzig live commentary here.

