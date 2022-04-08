How to watch Man City vs Liverpool: Premier League live stream, kick-off time

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool live stream: It’s a potential title decider as Liverpool visit Manchester City in the Premier League. Here’s how to watch City vs Liverpool live

It’s been called the biggest Premier League in a decade. Manchester City host Liverpool just a point clear of their rivals with eight games to go in the Premier League season.

That point is all that separates the two teams over the last FOUR seasons, in which City have won two Premier Leagues and Liverpool the other. This game could go a long way to determining who wins this one.

Liverpool have plenty of momentum, having whittled away at a 14 point lead City held back in January. Indeed the Reds briefly went top last weekend, before City quickly reclaimed top spot. This game gives both sides the opportunity to truly stamp their authority on this race, with less than a quarter of the season left.

It’s Manchester vs Merseyside, it’s City vs Liverpool, it’s the biggest game of the season and it’ll go a long way to deciding where there 2021/2022 Premier League title resides. Who have you got?

Here’s how to watch Man City vs Liverpool on your best TV, best smartphone or best laptop this Sunday.

Man City vs Liverpool kick-off time

Man City vs Liverpool is in the showpiece time-slot of the weekend. It kicks off at 4:30pm UK time on Sunday April 10 and it’s the second half of a big televised double header. Coverage will commence immediately after the completion of the Norwich vs Burnley game at the other end of the table.

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool

Sky Sports has the rights to these Super Sunday games in the Premier League and has done for nigh-on 30 years. Following the final score in the 2:00pm kick offs, you can join coverage of Man City vs Liverpool on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 4:00pm.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available. Right now you can get six months of Now TV for £20 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.