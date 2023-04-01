How to watch Man City vs Liverpool: Premier League live stream and channel guide

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool: Premier League action resumes after the international break with a huge game as Manchester City host Liverpool. Here’s how to watch.

In years past this game would have been billed as a Premier League title decider. However, Liverpool have fallen off the pace and Man City are hanging to Arsenal’s coat tails as they look to stay in the Premier League title chase.

There are still high stakes for Liverpool too, as the 6th place club looks to start the home stretch with a win as they seek to overhaul Newcastle and crisis-hit Tottenham and seal a top four place.

It’s a tough ask for the reds as they travel to Chelsea in midweek and then face Arsenal the following weekend. So, it seems Liverpool will have a say in the title race after all!

City will hope to have star striker Erling Haaland back for the game as he continues to recover from a groin injury that kept him out of international action during the break. Phil Foden will be missing though, and he’s caused Liverpool loads of problems down the years.

Bag up 66% off + 3 months free You can stream your favourite content securely and privately with NordVPN, now available at just £2.56 per month with 3 additional months free with the code TrustedReviews at checkout NordVPN

CODE: TrustedReviews

from £2.56/mo Buy now

Here’s how to watch Man City Liverpool, the weekend’s first league game, on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man City vs Liverpool kick-off time

Man City vs Liverpool will kick-off at 12:30pm time on Saturday April 1. The game is being played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Liverpool have a pretty woeful record at Manchester City, a pretty terrible record in 12:30pm kick offs and a pretty terrible record following international breaks and a pretty terrible away record this season? So, our prediction? A resounding 3-0 win for the reds!

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool live on television and online?

BT Sport has the rights to this one and you can join the coverage from 11:30am UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Man City vs Liverpool for free

If you don’t feel like forking out for BT Sport, you can go old school and listen to the game on the radio for free. Talksport has the rights to this one. You can listen to Man City vs Liverpool commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.