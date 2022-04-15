How to watch Man City vs Liverpool for free: FA Cup semi-final TV and live stream info

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool for free! The FA Cup semi-final takes place on Saturday as City and Liverpool meet again. Here’s how to watch the latest Klopp vs Pep battle.

We’ve barely caught our breath after last weekend’s pulsating league game between these two massive rivals. Now we have to do it all over again, as Man City and Liverpool meet again in the first FA Cup semi-final on Saturday afternoon.

The teams couldn’t be separated in a 2-2 draw last time out, but there has to be a winner on Saturday with extra time and penalties in prospect and a spot in the FA Cup Final on the line.

City enter the game reeling from a victorious, but brutal trip to Atletico Madrid in midweek and are contending with injuries to key players like Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne. Liverpool were able to rest and rotate many of the starting XI against Benfica at Anfield on the same night.

In theory the Reds should go into the game mentally and physically fresher, but City certainly had the better of the game last Sunday. It’s anyone’s ballgame.

Here’s how to watch Man City vs Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man City vs Liverpool kick-off time

Man City vs Liverpool will kick off at 3:30pm UK time on Saturday 16 April. The game is being played at Wembley Stadium in London, much to the chagrin of both sets of travelling fans. There are no trains between Manchester/Liverpool and London this weekend.

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool

This is one of the few City vs Liverpool clashes that anyone in the country can enjoy without handing over cash to Sky or BT Sport! The game will be screened on free to air television. BBC 1 has the rights, with a special Match of the Day Live special commencing at 3:00pm UK time.

You can watch live in HD on your TV or via the BBC iPlayer website and mobile apps.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Champions League games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.