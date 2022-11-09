How to watch Man City vs Chelsea: Watch the EFL Cup on TV and online or listen for free

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea: The Premier League clubs are entering the Carabao Cup and City vs Chelsea is the plum tie. Here’s the best way to watch on TV and online or listen for free.

The big boys have joined the EFL Cup at the third-round stage and the draw has sprung up an all-Premier League clash to savour. Last year’s beaten finalists Chelsea travel to Premier League Champions Manchester City.

Chelsea are in a little early-season turmoil. The new American owners have sacked a Champions League winning manager, appointed a highly-rated young English manager, suffered some major defeats and the natives are getting restless.

However, what better way to get back on track than a win over a major rival to secure progress to the next round of the EFL Cup. We’re not how strong the teams Graham Potter and his City counterpart Pep Guardiola will select, making tonight’s battle all-the-more intriguing.

Both sides only have two games left before the World Cup break and have a few injury worries. For City, some relief comes through the return of England midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Whether Guardiola will risk Erling Harland won’t be known until an hour before kick-off.

Here’s how to watch Man City vs Chelsea on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man City vs Chelsea kick-off time

Man City Chelsea kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday November 9. The game is being played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. There are a selection of other meaty-looking Premier League ties on this evening too, with Arsenal hosting Brighton, Newcastle facing Crystal Palace, Forest taking on Spurs, and Wolves hosting Leeds.

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to the EFL Cup again this season. Coverage of this one starts at 7:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Man City vs Chelsea for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Man City vs Chelsea radio stream here

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.