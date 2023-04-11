How to watch Man City vs Bayern Munich: Champions League live stream and free audio

How to watch Man City vs Bayern Munich: The Champions League quarter-finals kick off as City chase the elusive European Cup triumph. Here’s how to watch and listen for free.

Year after year we ask whether this is finally the season Manchester City and Pep Guardiola get their paws on ol’ Big Ears and every year, up until this point, they’ve fallen short.

The quarter-finals represent another big challenge as they seek to get over the hurdle. Bayern Munich looked in ominously good form in dispatching PSG last time out and look a good bet to add to their six European Cup/Champions League titles.

City also have a familiar foe to overcome in new Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel. It was Tuchel’s Chelsea side who overcame Guardiola’s in City’s only Champions League final appearance to date, back in 2021.

Tuchel would quickly fall victim to Chelsea’s silly hiring and firing policy, but is now back on home soil in charge of the German powerhouse. Bayern could also be boosted by another City scourge, the former Liverpool striker Sadio Mané, who has recovered from a long injury absence.

Tonight’s game is the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final and City will see this as a great chance to capitalise on the red hot form that has propelled them back into the title race in recent weeks.

Here’s how to watch Manchester City vs Bayern Munich on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday April 11. The game is being played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How to watch City vs Bayern live on television and online?

BT Sport once again has the rights to the Champions League in the UK and you can join the coverage from 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to City vs Bayern for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Bayern vs Man City live commentary here.

