How to watch Man City vs Arsenal: Live stream, channel guide and free audio

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal: The game being billed as the Premier League title decider is finally here. Here’s how to watch City vs Arsenal live online in the UK.

During every title race, sometimes towards the back end of the season, the two teams in contention tend to meet in a game that can determine the likely direction of the coveted Premier League trophy.

That game is tonight. Manchester City host Arsenal with the title race on a knife edge. The inevitable City march towards a third straight title is underway and, thus far, Arsenal have struggled to withstand the onslaught.

The Gunners have drawn their last three games 2-2, 2-2, and 3-3 respectively and a big lead at the top of the table is now down to five points, with City having two games in hand.

The title race is still in Arsenal’s hands, but only if they win tonight. Any other result would mean City could win out to claim the title and there’d be nothing Arsenal could do about it.

As a Liverpool fan writing this guide, it’s a familiar story and there’s a modicum of sympathy for Arsenal’s plight and the inevitability of the next few weeks of going up against a heavily funded nation state that allegedly broke over 100 Premier Leaguer financial rules on the way to dominating the division.

That’s another story for another time though. Tonight’s all about the football and Arsenal will need the biggest performance of the season to keep a rampant City at bay. Something tells me there may be a Gabriel Jesus moment in this game as the former Man City man returns to the Etihad with Arsenal.

Here’s how to watch Man City vs Arsenal on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Save £49.80 on the Sonos Era 100 The Sonos Era 100 is now down to less than £200 just a month on from its release. Just enter APRIL20 at checkout on Peter Tyson’s eBay page. Peter Tyson on eBay

Use APRIL20 to save £49.80

Now £199.20. View Deal

Man City vs Arsenal kick-off time

Man City vs Arsenal kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday April 26. The game is being played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. There might actually be an atmosphere there tonight, given the stakes of the game.

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal live on television and online?

BT Sport has the rights to the entire midweek program of games and you can watch all ten between Tuesday and Thursday. Man City vs Arsenal is on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate tonight. Coverage starts at 7pm.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £29.99 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Man City vs Arsenal for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Man City vs Arsenal live commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.