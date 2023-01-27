How to watch Man City vs Arsenal for free on TV and online – FA Cup channel guide

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal: The FA Cup resumes tonight with England’s best two sides meeting in round 4. Here’s how to watch for free on TV and online.

Man City and Arsenal have two massive Premier League games coming up, but tonight the two teams will meet in the world’s oldest cup competition – the FA Cup.

Arsenal travel north having cemented their place at the top of the Premier League with a dramatic win over Man United last weekend, and have a chance to lay down a marker for the games ahead.

The Gunners have won the FA Cup 14 times, which is more than anyone else, so will hope their pedigree in the tournament can carry them through to round 5.

City have been a mixed bag since the resumption of domestic action following the World Cup. However, a second half fightback at Spurs earlier this month seems to have awoken something in the current Premier League champions.

Of course, there’s also the growing rivalry between the two managers to consider. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta served an apprenticeship of sorts under Pep Guardiola at City, so the student will be hoping to get there better of the master on Friday night.

There’s loads of live FA Cup action on free-to-air television this weekend, and it all kicks off with Manchester City vs Arsenal. Here’s how to watch on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man City vs Arsenal kick-off time

Man City vs Arsenal kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Friday January 27. The game is being played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and is the first of 16 games being played in the FA Cup 4th Round this weekend.

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal live on television and online?

The FA Cup is once again on terrestrial television in the United Kingdom, with BBC and ITV sharing the rights.

Man City v Arsenal is on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 7:30pm UK time. You can watch on traditional television or stream live on the new ITV X app on mobile devices, the web and smart TVs. ITV X replaces ITV Hub and we’re hopeful in the long term it offers a more robust experience for steaming live sports.

How to listen to Man City vs Arsenal for free

If you can’t watch live, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Man City vs Arsenal audio stream here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.