How to watch Liverpool vs Villareal in the Champions League: Live stream and TV info

How to watch Liverpool vs Villareal Live Stream: The Champions League semi-final is live tonight. Here’s to watch Liverpool vs Villareal on TV and online.

What a tough act to follow for Liverpool and Villareal. After last night’s epic England vs Spain clash in the Champions League, there’s another tonight as Villareal travel to Anfield to take on six-times winners Liverpool.

While Man City emerged victorious against Real Madrid by a 4-3 scoreline in the first semi-final, Liverpool fans will be hoping for a little less drama as they seek another Champions League final.

While most experts are predicting a Liverpool vs Man City final, the Spanish clubs still have plenty to say about the matter. Liverpool have had problems with Villareal manager Unai Emery before. He his Sevilla side past Klopp’s men in the 2016 Europa League final.

The first leg is at Anfield and Liverpool will be hoping to make use of home advantage and secure a handy lead to take abroad next week. The Reds are still fighting on three fronts, with the FA Cup and Premier League still very much in play.

However, Villareal have been the surprise package in this year’s tournament, having already dispatched of former winners Juventus and Ajax. Unai Emery is the master of European knockout competition, so Liverpool certainly won’t be complacent ahead of this one.

Liverpool vs Villareal kick-off time

Liverpool vs Villareal kicks-off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday April 27. It's the first leg of the Champions League semi-final and is being played at the Anfield in Liverpool.

How to watch Liverpool vs Villareal

You’ll need access to BT Sport to watch Liverpool vs Villareal tonight. It’s the place to be for all Champions League games in the UK, with tonight’s game commencing coverage at 7:00pm on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

