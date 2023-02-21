How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Champions League live stream and free audio

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the Champions League: Madrid visit Liverpool in a repeat of last season’s final. Here’s how to watch and listen for free.

Liverpool couldn’t beat Real Madrid when the Reds were arguably the world’s top side last season, so what chance now with the Anfield club enduring somewhat of a horror season?

Last year’s beaten finalists once again face their Kryptonite in the Champions League, having lost to Madrid in the 2018 and 2022 finals, as well as the 2021 quarter-finals.

The reasoning for these successive losses during an otherwise dominant era for the Reds is probably clear; as huge as Liverpool’s European pedigree is, Real Madrid’s aura and magic in the competition is simply greater.

This game is arguably the most glamorous game the Champions League can offer. The 14-times winners will fancy their chances of doing a number on the six-time winners again, in this two-legged affair.

However, Liverpool are often more comfortable as underdogs and have shown signs of life in the last couple of domestic wins against Everton and Newcastle. They’ll also have the Anfield crowd to rouse them in the first leg. This team in that stadium in this competition have been known to do some special things down the years.

Can Liverpool summon the magic again? Or will they once again fall to the Kings of Europe? Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Liverpool vs Real Madrid kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday February 21. The game is being played at the iconic Anfield stadium in Liverpool.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live on television and online?

BT Sport once again has the rights to the Champions League in the UK and you can join the coverage from 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

If you’d rather watch Frankfurt vs Napoli, coverage starts on BT Sport 2 at 7:15pm UK time.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Liverpool vs Real Madrid for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Liverpool vs Madrid live commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

