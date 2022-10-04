How to watch Liverpool vs Rangers on TV and live stream, or listen for free

How to watch Liverpool vs Rangers: There’s a Battle of Britain in the Champions League tonight as Rangers visit Liverpool. Here’s how to watch the clash of these massive clubs on TV and online

Believe it or not, despite more than 60 years of England vs Scotland games in European club football, Liverpool and Glasgow Rangers have never met in a competitive game. And could the timing be any more perfect for the Scottish giants?

Liverpool have had an uncharacteristically inconsistent start to the season, highlighted again by the 3-3 draw at home to Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday. The reds have looked wide open at the back for much of the campaign and all of a sudden they look very beatable.

While the gulf between the Premier League and its Scottish equivalent is as wide as ever, Rangers will certainly fancy their chances of getting a result at Anfield tonight. They need one too! They are yet to claim a point in this season’s Champions League, following losses to Ajax and Napoli.

Liverpool responded to an absolute hammering in Napoli to beat Ajax last time out, and will be hopeful the Kop will be in full voice under the lights on a big European night.

We’ll be following along live on a rich night of Champions League football which also sees Inter Milan take on Barcelona and Spurs in action against Frankfurt. Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs Rangers on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Liverpool vs Rangers kick-off time

Liverpool vs Glasgow Rangers kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday October 4. The game is being played at Anfield in Liverpool and we’re expecting the usual raucous atmos’ for a European night on Merseyside. If you fancy some early-evening Champions League action, Bayern Munich host Viktoria Plezn, and Marseille vs Sporting Lisbon. Both games kick off at 5:45pm.

How to watch Liverpool vs Rangers on TV and online

Once again, BT Sport is the home of the Champions League coverage in the UK. Liverpool vs Glasgow Rangers Ajax coverage starts at 6:30pm UK time on BT Sport 2 for a long build up to the game. It’s also available in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Liverpool vs Rangers for free

If you can’t watch live, UK residents can tune in via BBC Radio 5 Live’s free live audio stream of Liverpool vs Glasgow Rangers. Live commentary from Anfield begins at 8:00pm UK time.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.