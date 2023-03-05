How to watch Liverpool vs Man United: Live stream online and listen for free

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United in the Premier League: In-form United travel to Anfield to face arch enemies Liverpool on Sunday. Here’s how to watch live on TV and online.

Liverpool vs Manchester United remains the biggest fixture English football has to offer. Some would argue it’s the biggest in world football, but Real Madrid and Barcelona would probably have something to say about that.

While it’s rare both teams are at the summit simultaneously, this game never fails to deliver. Manchester United arrive at Anfield in their best form since Sir Alex Ferguson left Old Trafford a decade ago.

They still have an outside shot at the title and have just picked up their first silverware in six years. They remain in the FA Cup and just edged out Barcelona in the Europa League. It has been quite the turnaround under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Last season United finished 34 points behind Liverpool and now they’re ten points clear of the Merseyside club, who have enjoyed a nightmare season to date. The Anfield club have shown signs of life lately and are unbeaten in four games, with three wins and zero goals conceded. Key players have returned from injury in recent weeks and there seems to be a little stability returning to the team.

A win for Liverpool would put them on course for that all-important top four finish, while a triumph for United would keep alive their hopes of a title. ,

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs Man United on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Liverpool vs Man United kick-off time

Liverpool vs Man United kicks off at 4:30pm UK time on Sunday March 5. The game is being played at the famous Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

How to watch Liverpool vs United live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to this one, with coverage starting at at the conclusion of the Nottingham Forest vs Everton game, at around 4:00pm, on Sky Sports Football with Sky Sports Main Event.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Man United vs Newcastle for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Liverpool vs Man United live stream here.

