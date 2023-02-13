How to watch Liverpool vs Everton: Merseyside Derby live stream and free audio

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton: The Merseyside Derby is tonight, with struggling Liverpool hosting revitalised Everton. Here’s how to watch and listen to the game for free.

What a difference a couple of weeks makes for Everton? Sean Dyche has replaced the flailing Frank Lampard as manager and, all of a sudden, things look rosier for the Toffees.

They still sit in the relegation zone, but a dramatically improved performance in Dyche’s first game in charge saw the Blues deservedly beat league leaders Arsenal.

PS5 Hogwarts Legacy Bundle If you’re ready to attend Hogwarts on a next-gen console then this PS5 bundle is just the ticket. Argos

Save £20

Just £516.98 View Deal

Everton travel to Anfield tonight, where they’ve only won once in 24 years against their Merseyside rivals Liverpool. And that was with no fans in the stadium during the dark days of the pandemic.

However, a trip to Liverpool may not hold the fear it did this time last year. The Reds are a shell of their former selves right now and are barely clinging to the top half of the table.

A hard, physical game against an Everton side with their tails up is hardly what Jurgen Klopp’s side would prefer, but in truth, every game looks like a struggle right now. The reds may have some key players like Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota back in contention to boost their underachievement at both ends of the field.

It’s all set to be an intriguing evening for one of the most historic fixtures in world football, with plenty at stake for the reds and the blues.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs Everton on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Liverpool vs Everton kick-off time

Liverpool vs Everton kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Monday 13 February. The game is being played at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool. It’s one of the last Merseyside Derbies where the blues will simply have to cross Stanley Park to get to the game. They move to a new stadium at the end of next season.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights Monday Night Football with coverage starting at 7:00pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The wider show always offers great insight into the weekend’s biggest games, as well as all of the build-up for the Anfield clash

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin you’ll get access. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Liverpool vs Everton for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Liverpool vs Everton live audio stream here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.