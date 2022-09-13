How to watch Liverpool vs Ajax on TV, live stream and listen for free

How to watch Liverpool vs Ajax: The Champions League returns for Matchweek 2 as Liverpool look to get back on track against Ajax under the lights at Anfield. Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs Ajax.

Liverpool are in an early season crisis, with poor league form (2 wins in 6) exacerbated by a 4-1 thumping by Napoli in the Champions League opener last week. This isn’t the opening to the campaign Reds fans expected, but with domestic action on hold for now, the solace of a European night at Anfield awaits as Ajax visit Merseyside.

The Reds are starting to get a few absentees back from injury and we expect the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip to bring some stability to a shaky Liverpool defence and midfield. However, they will be without Scotland captain Andrew Robertson who faces a spell on the sidelines with injury.

Liverpool will also be hoping the expensive summer signing Darwin Nunez can get going, while Mo Salah’s early season form has also been of concern to some fans, on the back of a massive contract extension during the summer.

Ajax have started the post-Erik ten Haag era well and drubbed Glasgow Rangers 4-0 at home in last week’s CL opener. The Amsterdam club has won all seven games this season, racking up 25 goals and conceding only three. They will fancy a crack at Liverpool’s leaky defence in a game where they have little to lose.

We’ll be following along live on a rich night of Champions League football which also sees Bayern Munich play Barcelona. Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs Ajax on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Liverpool vs Ajax kick-off time

Liverpool vs Ajax kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday September 13. The game is being played at Anfield in Liverpool and we’re expecting the usual raucous atmos’ for a European night on Merseyside. If you fancy some early-evening Champions League action, Spurs visit Stuttgart at 5:45pm.

How to watch Liverpool vs Ajax on TV and online

Once again, BT Sport is the home of the Champions League coverage in the UK. Liverpool vs Ajax coverage starts at 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 2. It’s also available in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Liverpool vs Ajax for free

If you can’t watch live, UK residents can tune in via BBC Radio 5 Live’s free live audio stream of Liverpool vs Ajax Live commentary from Anfield begins at 8:00pm UK time.

Watch safely with a VPN

