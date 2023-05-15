How to watch Leicester vs Liverpool: MNF live stream and free audio commentary

How to watch Leicester City vs Liverpool: Monday Night Football sees the Foxes host the Reds with a lot on the line. Here’s how to watch Leicester vs Liverpool.

Are Leicester about to fall out of the Premier League just seven years after winning the entire thing? Right now, it looks a probability. The Foxes sit 19th in the Premier table with three games to play, two points adrift of Everton in 17th.

Leicester need wins, but the problem is thus: they play Liverpool tonight, visit Newcastle a week today and then end the season by hosting West Ham to end the season. Not ideal when a couple of wins seem to be the minimum requirement to stay afloat in the top flight.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have plenty to play for themselves. Recent slips from Man United and Newcastle have slightly opened the door to a place in the top four and qualification for the Champions League once again.

Liverpool need to win their last three games and hope for further slips from the teams above them. The Reds have won six in a row in the Premier League and winning out might just do it.

It’s a game with big stakes at both ends of the table. Here’s how to watch Leicester vs Liverpool on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Leicester vs Liverpool kick-off time

Leicester vs Liverpool will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Monday May 15. The game is being played at The King Power Stadium in Leicester.

How to watch Leicester vs Liverpool live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to Monday Night Football. Coverage starts at 7:00pm on Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Main Event.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Leicester vs Liverpool for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky Sports (and let’s face it, who does?) you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Leicester vs Liverpool commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.