How to watch Leeds vs Newcastle: Live stream and free audio commentary

How to watch Leeds vs Newcastle: It’s a pivotal game at both ends of the table as Newcastle travel to Leeds United on Saturday lunchtime. Here’s how to watch and listen for free.

It’s Champions League chasing Newcastle United visiting relegation threatened Leeds United in the Saturday morning Premier League action.

The home side are absolutely desperate for points following a string of devastating losses that have made Premier League survival seem an unlikely prospect. There were plenty of positives to take from new boss Sam Allardyce’s first game in charge last week, but it was still another defeat. This time at Man City. However, Allardyce still has three games left and might need at least two wins to keep the famous Yorkshire club in the top flight.

As for Big Sam’s former club Newcastle United, last weekend’s wobble against Arsenal means their grip on qualification for next season’s Champions League has been loosened somewhat. They still have a three point cushion over fifth placed Liverpool with a game in hand. Liverpool have won six in a row in the Premier League and Eddie Howe’s side will need to pick up points to finish the season in that coveted top four spot.

All in all it’s a deeply intriguing game in prospect and we can’t wait to tune in on Saturday morning. Here’s how to watch Leeds vs Newcastle on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Leeds vs Newcastle kick-off time

Leeds vs Newcastle will kick off at 12:30pm UK time on Saturday May 13. The game is being played at the famous old Elland Road stadium in Leeds. The home crowd are among the loudest and most hostile English football has to offer, and they’ll need to be on Saturday, given their team’s dire predicament heading into this one.

How to watch Leeds vs Newcastle live on television and online?

BT Sport (soon to become TNT Sports, we might add) always has the rights to the lunchtime kick offs on Saturday and you can join the coverage from 11:30pm UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £29.99 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Leeds vs Newcastle for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport You can access the Leeds vs Newcastle live commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

