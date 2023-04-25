How to watch Leeds vs Leicester live online and listen for free

How to watch Leeds vs Leicester: There are three games in the Premier League tonight. Here’s how you can stream Leeds United vs Leicester and listen for free.

When it comes to the battle to stay in the Premier League, tonight’s Leeds vs Leicester clash is one of the biggest of the season. The teams sit 16th and 17th in the table on 29 and 28 points respectively. They’re above Everton in the bottom 3, who are also on 28 points.

Tonight’s game represents a chance to pull clear of the drop zone with only five games left to play after tonight. Leicester got their first win under new boss Dean Smith against Wolves at the weekend, while Leeds fell to yet another defeat; this time at Fulham.

Both teams will have tonight down as a must-win game with fellow strugglers Everton, Southampton and Nottingham Forest also in action during a midweek Premier League schedule that runs through Thursday night.

Leicester, with the quality they have within the squad, may take enough belief from Saturday’s to carry them through to the end of the campaign, but Leeds are desperate to recover some momentum after losing four of their last five games – including some heavy losses to Liverpool and Crystal Palace. The Elland Road crowd will have a big part to play tonight.

Here’s how to watch Leeds vs Leicester on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Leeds vs Leicester kick-off time

Leeds vs Leicester kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday April 25. The game is being played at the famous old Elland Road Stadium in Leeds.

How to watch Leeds vs Leicester live on television and online?

BT Sport has the rights to the entire midweek program of games and you can watch all ten between Tuesday and Thursday. Leeds vs Leicester is on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate tonight. Coverage starts at 7pm.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £29.99 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Leeds vs Leicester for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Leeds vs Leicester live commentary here.

