How to watch Laver Cup Tennis: Can you watch Federer’s last match online?￼

How to watch Roger Federer’s last match: The Laver Cup at the O2 will see the great Roger Federer take the court for the last time as a professional. Here’s how to watch Federer and Nadal in doubles action at the Laver Cup.

The curtain is coming down on the career of, in the opinion of many, the true tennis GOAT. Roger Federer announced his retirement from professional tennis earlier this month and the 41-year-old’s final match will be in London, the site of some of his greatest triumphs.

However, it won’t be at Wimbledon where he won the Men’s Singles 7-times among his 20-grand slam titles. This game is in the Laver Cup, the annual Europe vs the Rest of the World event. The company Federer keeps for the event is certainly worthy of his final night in the limelight. Tonight he’ll team with his great rival Rafael Nadal, against the U.S pair of Sock and Tifoe.

On the same night, a third member of tennis’ legendary Big Four, Sir Andy Murray, will also be in action, as he takes on the Australian Alex de Minaur in the singles. It’s sure to be a very emotional night at London’s O2 Arena, and may be the hottest ticket in town this weekend for the lucky tennis fans in attendance on the banks of the River Thames

Here’s how to watch Roger Federer’s last match on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Federer/Nadal vs Sock/Tifoe start time

Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal vs Jack Sock and Francis Tifoe is part of the evening session on Friday night at the Laver Cup event at the O2 Arena in London. The doubles match will follow Andy Murray’s singles game against Alex de Minaur.

The evening’s action starts at 7:00pm UK time on Friday night, with Federer and Nadal expected on court at around 8:20pm UK time, depending on how long them Murray game lasts.

How to watch Roger Federer’s last match at the Laver Cup

Eurosport has the rights to this one. Coverage starts any 7:30pm on the pay sports TV channel. If you have a Sky, BT or Virgin Media TV supcription, you can access Eurosport on the following channels:

BT: Channels 412 and 413 or in HD on 435 and 436

Sky: Channels 410 and 411

Virgin Media: Channels 521 and 522.

However, there is another way. You can sign up for Discovery Plus in the UK and stream the Laver Cup Tennis on Friday night. Subscriptions to the Entertainment and Sport package are £6.99 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.