How to watch Joshua vs Dubois: Live stream the heavyweight title fight

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: The Battle of Britain for the IBF heavyweight title takes over Wembley Stadium on Saturday night. Here’s how to watch.

Anthony Joshua has an opportunity to join the pantheon of heavyweight greats by defeating fellow Brit and former sparring partner ‘Dynamite’ Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight championship.

The rejuvinated AJ still harbours dreams of becoming the undisputed champ and has looked back to his old self in recent knockout wins over Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou.

However, he faces a hard hitting opponent who boxing scuttlebutt says has given Joshua probems when the pair have sparred in the past.

Dubois was awarded the IBF title, which was stripped from Oleksandr Usyk who refused a mandatory defense. It represents an opportunity for Dubois to put his stamp on the title, while AJ can see a route to becoming a three time heavyweight champion of the world.

The bigger prize might be a shot at the winner of the Tyson Fury vs Usyk rematch in December, for all of the remaining belts. It’s plausible we could finally get Fury vs AJ in 2025.

This promises to be a hugely consequential heavyweight match-up with future world championship ramifications. Here’s how to watch on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Joshua vs Dubois ring walks and bell time

The fight is taking place at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday September 21, meaning Brits will be able to watch at a reasonable time, rather than staying up ’til the early hours for the Las Vegas main events. Main event ringwalks are expected for 9:45pm UK time, just after a performance from man of the moment Liam Gallagher.

The coverage gets underway at 4pm UK time and you can expect a solid undercard of all-British fights, featuring:

Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley (lightweight)

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis (middleweight)

Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington (super-featherweight)

Joshua Buatsi vs Willie Hutchinson (vacant WBO Interim light-heavyweight title)

Tyler Denny vs Hamzah Sheeraz (European middleweight title)

How to watch Joshua vs Dubois on TV and online?

There’s quite a few ways to watch, and they’re all on PPV.

For Sky customers, the best bet is Sky Sports Box Office which is £19.95 when ordered via your Sky remote or online, which you can do here.

If you’re in the TNT Sport ecosystem, you can also order for £19.99 online or via the Discovery+ app. More details are here.

