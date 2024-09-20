Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Joshua vs Dubois: Live stream the heavyweight title fight

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: The Battle of Britain for the IBF heavyweight title takes over Wembley Stadium on Saturday night. Here’s how to watch.

Anthony Joshua has an opportunity to join the pantheon of heavyweight greats by defeating fellow Brit and former sparring partner ‘Dynamite’ Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight championship.

The rejuvinated AJ still harbours dreams of becoming the undisputed champ and has looked back to his old self in recent knockout wins over Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou.

However, he faces a hard hitting opponent who boxing scuttlebutt says has given Joshua probems when the pair have sparred in the past.

Dubois was awarded the IBF title, which was stripped from Oleksandr Usyk who refused a mandatory defense. It represents an opportunity for Dubois to put his stamp on the title, while AJ can see a route to becoming a three time heavyweight champion of the world.

The bigger prize might be a shot at the winner of the Tyson Fury vs Usyk rematch in December, for all of the remaining belts. It’s plausible we could finally get Fury vs AJ in 2025.

This promises to be a hugely consequential heavyweight match-up with future world championship ramifications. Here’s how to watch on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Get 22% off Motorola’s foldable Razr 50

Get 22% off Motorola’s foldable Razr 50

Snag the foldable Motorola Razr 50 on Amazon for just £626.17, a whopping reduction of £172.83! That’s a fantastic 21% off its original price, making it the cheapest since its launch in late June.

  • Amazon
  • Save 21%
  • £626.17
View Deal

Joshua vs Dubois ring walks and bell time

The fight is taking place at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday September 21, meaning Brits will be able to watch at a reasonable time, rather than staying up ’til the early hours for the Las Vegas main events. Main event ringwalks are expected for 9:45pm UK time, just after a performance from man of the moment Liam Gallagher.

The coverage gets underway at 4pm UK time and you can expect a solid undercard of all-British fights, featuring:

  • Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley (lightweight)
  • Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis (middleweight)
  • Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington (super-featherweight)
  • Joshua Buatsi vs Willie Hutchinson (vacant WBO Interim light-heavyweight title)
  • Tyler Denny vs Hamzah Sheeraz (European middleweight title)

How to watch Joshua vs Dubois on TV and online?

There’s quite a few ways to watch, and they’re all on PPV.

For Sky customers, the best bet is Sky Sports Box Office which is £19.95 when ordered via your Sky remote or online, which you can do here.

If you’re in the TNT Sport ecosystem, you can also order for £19.99 online or via the Discovery+ app. More details are here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend NordVPN for streaming top sport.

You might like…

Best TV 2024: The best affordable and premium sets

Best TV 2024: The best affordable and premium sets

Kob Monney 1 day ago
Best Tablet 2024: The best options for all budgets and needs

Best Tablet 2024: The best options for all budgets and needs

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
Best 4K TV: Our favourite sets to buy right now

Best 4K TV: Our favourite sets to buy right now

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words