Japanese Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Results didn’t go Max Verstappen’s way at the last round where Sergio Perez fended off Charles Leclerc to win, but he and Red Bull couldn’t have picked a place as good to win than the driver’s title than Honda’s home race at Suzuka.

Like Singapore it’s been three years since F1 last turned up the legendary figure-of-eight circuit, and Japanese fans will be out in force in their fanatical headwear showing their support.

The permutations are that Verstappen has to record a win and a fastest lap point to wrap up his second title but rain is expected across the weekend which could throw a spanner in the works.

It’s likely he will achieve his goal but it’s not a slam-dunk as Ferrari and Mercedes will be eager to challenge, especially after the kerfuffle with the budget report that’s expected the day after the grand prix ends. Expect that to rumble on and on even after the drivers’ championship has been decided.

Elsewhere McLaren will be hoping to stay ahead of Alpine in the race be the best of the rest, and they’ll be eyes on Yuki Tsunoda as he drives at his home race in F1 for the first time.

To catch the action this weekend, here’s how to watch the Japanese F1 Grand Prix on TV and online.

What time does the Japanese Grand Prix start?

The Japanese Grand Prix will be shown on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in 4K HDR. The race starts at 6am UK time on Sunday October 9th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 7th October

4am – Practice 1

7am – Practice 2

Saturday 8th October

4am – Practice 3

7am – Japanese Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 9th October

6am – Japanese Grand Prix race

How to watch the Japanese F1 Grand Prix 2022

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

For Sky Q and Sky Glass subscribers, they’ll be able to watch the race in 4K HDR picture quality (and Dolby Atmos if your equipment supports it).

Watch F1 on Sky with this UHD subscription Looking to catch the F1 action in 4K HDR? You’ll need a subscription to Sky to see it Sky View Deal

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.99 (for a Day Pass), £33 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for any other races within that month.

What time are the free Japanese F1 Grand Prix highlights on Channel 4?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2022 season in the UK.

Qualifying highlights on Channel 4 were, at the time of publishing this article, still TBC. We do know when the race highlights start though: 12.30pm on Sunday 9th.

If you miss those live shows, you can watch the action on the All 4 app after it has been broadcast.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.