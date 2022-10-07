 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Japanese Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Results didn’t go Max Verstappen’s way at the last round where Sergio Perez fended off Charles Leclerc to win, but he and Red Bull couldn’t have picked a place as good to win than the driver’s title than Honda’s home race at Suzuka.

Like Singapore it’s been three years since F1 last turned up the legendary figure-of-eight circuit, and Japanese fans will be out in force in their fanatical headwear showing their support.

The permutations are that Verstappen has to record a win and a fastest lap point to wrap up his second title but rain is expected across the weekend which could throw a spanner in the works.

It’s likely he will achieve his goal but it’s not a slam-dunk as Ferrari and Mercedes will be eager to challenge, especially after the kerfuffle with the budget report that’s expected the day after the grand prix ends. Expect that to rumble on and on even after the drivers’ championship has been decided.

Elsewhere McLaren will be hoping to stay ahead of Alpine in the race be the best of the rest, and they’ll be eyes on Yuki Tsunoda as he drives at his home race in F1 for the first time.

To catch the action this weekend, here’s how to watch the Japanese F1 Grand Prix on TV and online.

What time does the Japanese Grand Prix start?

The Japanese Grand Prix will be shown on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in 4K HDR. The race starts at 6am UK time on Sunday October 9th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 7th October

  • 4am – Practice 1
  • 7am – Practice 2

Saturday 8th October

  • 4am – Practice 3
  • 7am – Japanese Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 9th October

  • 6am – Japanese Grand Prix race

How to watch the Japanese F1 Grand Prix 2022

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

For Sky Q and Sky Glass subscribers, they’ll be able to watch the race in 4K HDR picture quality (and Dolby Atmos if your equipment supports it).

Watch F1 on Sky with this UHD subscription

Watch F1 on Sky with this UHD subscription

Looking to catch the F1 action in 4K HDR? You’ll need a subscription to Sky to see it

  • Sky
View Deal

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.99 (for a Day Pass), £33 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for any other races within that month.

What time are the free Japanese F1 Grand Prix highlights on Channel 4?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2022 season in the UK.

Qualifying highlights on Channel 4 were, at the time of publishing this article, still TBC. We do know when the race highlights start though: 12.30pm on Sunday 9th.

If you miss those live shows, you can watch the action on the All 4 app after it has been broadcast.

You might like…

The Super Mario Bros. trailer drops and people are mad at Chris Pratt

The Super Mario Bros. trailer drops and people are mad at Chris Pratt

Chris Smith 5 hours ago
Valve finally unleashes Steam Deck Dock, with no wait to buy

Valve finally unleashes Steam Deck Dock, with no wait to buy

Chris Smith 5 hours ago
Pixel Watch is getting this Apple Watch-like safety feature, but not yet

Pixel Watch is getting this Apple Watch-like safety feature, but not yet

Chris Smith 6 hours ago
Google Pixel Tablet: Everything we know so far

Google Pixel Tablet: Everything we know so far

Peter Phelps 10 hours ago
Google Pixel Watch: Release date, price, specs and design

Google Pixel Watch: Release date, price, specs and design

Gemma Ryles 11 hours ago
Google Pixel 7 Pro: All the details of the brand new flagship smartphone

Google Pixel 7 Pro: All the details of the brand new flagship smartphone

Peter Phelps 11 hours ago

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.