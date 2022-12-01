How to watch Japan vs Spain and Costa Rica vs Germany: World Cup channel guide and kick-off times

How to watch Japan vs Spain and Costa Rica vs Germany: The Group E conclusion promises to be thrilling. Here’s how to watch both games and where to find them.

The World Cup Group format really comes into its own when you reach the third matchday with all four teams in with a shout of qualifying for the knockout stages.

The biggest story heading into the final Group E games is the potential elimination of four-time winners Germany. They needed a late equaliser against Spain to rescue any hope of meeting the knockout stages, following the shock defeat by Japan in the opener. Now Die Mannschaft must beat Costa Rica to stand a chance of qualifying for the Last 16.

In the other game, Japan takes on Spain, with both teams needing something to make it through. A win would guarantee qualification for either, while a draw would ensure Spain make it through to the knockout stages.

Both games kick off at the same time so we’ll have the best TV and the iPad fired up to make sure we can enjoy both. Here’s all the details so you can do likewise.

Japan vs Spain and Costa Rica vs Germany kick-off time

Japan vs Spain and Costa Rica vs Germany both kick-off at 7:00pm UK time on Thursday December 1. The simultaneous start time assures no team has an advantage of knowing the result before they take the field, unlike the first and second group games.

How to watch Japan vs Spain live on free TV and online

This game is live in the UK on ITV 1 and ITV Hub with coverage starting at 6:15pm UK time. It’s definitely the pick of the games from an aesthetic standpoint, so we’re not surprised ITV is giving it top billing

How to watch Costa Rica vs Germany live on free TV and online

ITV has the rights to both games tonight. Costa Rica vs Germany will be live on ITV 4 and ITV Hub, with the coverage from Qatar starting at 6:15pm UK time.

Are Japan vs Spain and Costa Rica vs Germany available to watch in 4K?

Unfortunately not. ITV isn’t offering 4K coverage for any World Cup games, either through traditional TV or streamed live.

The BBC iPlayer is offering every one of the BBC’s World Cup games in 4K HDR, provided you have a compatible TV and/or set top box. Here’s our guide on how to watch the World Cup in 4K details all the ways to stream the tournament.