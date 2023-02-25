How to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: Stream the boxing live online

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: The YouTube sensation battles the Reality TV star as Paul meets Fury in the squared circle this weekend. Here’s how to watch live and online.

It’s a battle of the new media influencers this weekend as the long-delayed boxing bout finally takes place in Saudi Arabia.

There’s no love lost between the undefeated duo of Jake Paul (6-0) and Tommy Fury (8-0) and the pair have been trying to get it on since a December 2021 fight was postponed.

Paul, nicknamed the Problem Child, has amassed a social media empire based on the success of his YouTube presence with his brother Logan – who also likes a scrap, having taken Floyd Mayweather the distance. Jake’s last fight was in the MMA realm in an exhibition against UFC legend Anderson Silva.

Fury’s fame is largely dependent on being in Love Island and being half brother to current WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury. His last fight was against Daniel Bocianski in April last year, which he won on points.

So, yeah, there isn’t a lot of boxing pedigree on show for this pay-per-view event, but there’s plenty of social media clout to make up for it.

You’ll be able to watch Paul vs Fury live in the UK. Here’s how to tune in on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Fury vs Paul fight time

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury headlines the sportswashing show in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Ring walks for the main event are expected at 9:30pm UK time.

There’s a strong undercard, including Ilunga Makabu vs Badou Jack for WBC cruiserweight title, which goes on before Paul vs Fury. Coverage on the Saturday February 25 starts at 6:30pm UK time.

How to watch Fury vs Paul on TV and online

BT Sport has the rights to this one, but it won’t be live for BT Sport subscribers. It’s a BT Sport Box Office pay-per-view only event and costs £19.95 in the UK. You can watch on your TV via the major providers or on the BT Sport apps and website, provided you’ve purchased the event.

BT customers can go to the BT Player on their BT box to sign up, while Virgin customers can go to the Events section of the on-demand portal. Sky customers can also buy through their set-top box or browse to this link.

