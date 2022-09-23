How to watch Italy vs England: Watch the Nations League game on free TV and live stream online

How to watch Italy vs England for free: The Nations League resumes tonight as England face their Euro 2020 conquerers Italy. Here’s how to watch and stream on free TV in the UK.

It’s sort of hard to believe, but there’s a World Cup in two months. For international managers, time is running short to settle on their squads for the oddity of a mid-season tournament, in a place where it’s too hot to play in the summer – Qatar.

England have struggled in the Nations League since suffering the disappointment against tonight’s opponents in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. They are winless after the first four games of the Nations League and a loss in Milan tonight will see England drop out of the A-tier of nations and into Group B. Ouch. Hardly befitting of the European Championship finalists and the World Cup semi-finalists of 2018.

There’s a chance at redemption this evening though, as Gareth Southgate’s squad battles Roberto Mancini’s side once more, looking to build momentum ahead of the World Cup. Italy, of course, won’t be going to Qatar after spectacularly failing to qualify for the tournament. It’s the second straight World Cup where the four-times winners won’t be present.

Gareth Southgate has named a strong team for tonight’s game, with skipper Harry Kane leading the line with Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka in support. Jude Bellingham also gets a start after his super performance for Dortmund against Man City in the Champions League and will partner Declan Rice in midfield. Reece James starts at right back alongside Harry Maguire, Eric Dyer and Kyle Walker. Nick Pope is in goal.

Here’s how to watch Italy vs England in the Nations League tonight on free-to-air TV in the UK, on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Italy vs England kick-off time

England vs Hungary kicks off at 7:45pm UK time on Friday September 23. The game is being played at the famous San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

How to watch Italy vs England on TV and online

Fortunately, this game is being aired free in the UK on live TV. Channel 4 has the rights, which means it’ll be live on TV and online via the All 4 apps and websites. Coverage starts on Channel 4 at 7:00pm. All of England’s Nations League games are Channel 4.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.