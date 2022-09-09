Italian Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Formula One is in the midst of a gruelling triple header of European Grand Prixs which ends this weekend at Monza, and it’s not the only thing that could be ended this week.

While it’s still mathematically possible for Charles Leclerc to claw back Max Verstappen’s gigantic points lead in the championship, it is looking increasingly unlikely with the form the Dutchman is in, having won the last four races. A second coronation for Red Bull driver seems to be only a few races away.

The Tifosi will be behind Ferrari the entire weekend to ensure there’s a driver in red on the stop step of the rostrum. Elsewhere, there will be questions about whether Mercedes can bring their form from the twisty nature of Zandvoort to Monza’s high-speed corners (unlikely), and the midfield scrap is developing nicely between Alpine and McLaren, who have some bad blood between after the tussle of young driver Oscar Piastri.

Currently there seems to be only one person likely to win this race, but you never know exactly what can happen, with Monza throwing up some surprise winners in the recent past.

If you want to catch the action this weekend, here’s how to watch the Italian F1 Grand Prix on TV and online.

What time does the Italian Grand Prix start?

The Italian Grand Prix will be shown on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in 4K HDR. The race starts at 2pm UK time on Sunday August 28th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 9th September

1pm – Practice 1

4pm – Practice 2

Saturday 10th September

12pm – Practice 3

3pm – Italian Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 11th September

2pm – Italian Grand Prix race

How to watch the Italian F1 Grand Prix 2022

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

For Sky Q and Sky Glass subscribers, they’ll be able to watch the race in 4K HDR picture quality (and Dolby Atmos if your equipment supports it).

Watch F1 on Sky with this UHD subscription Looking to catch the F1 action in 4K HDR? You’ll need a subscription to Sky to see it Sky View Deal

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.99 (for a Day Pass), £33 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for any other races within that month.

What time are the free Italian F1 Grand Prix highlights on Channel 4?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2022 season in the UK.

Qualifying highlights on Channel 4 are on September 10th at 6.30pm. Race highlights also start at 6.30pm on Sunday 11th.

If you miss those live shows, you can watch the action on the All 4 app after it has been broadcast.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.