How to watch Iran vs USA: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and 4K live stream

Max Parker
Editor

Both Iran and USA can still make it out of the group – but who will suceed? Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch Iran vs USA at the World Cup today.

Iran vs USA kick-off time

Iran vs USA kicks off at 7:00pm UK time on Tuesday November 29.

Elsewhere, England will take on Wales in a highly-anticipated tie. Wales v England kicks off at 7:00 pm, the same time as Iran vs USA.

Earlier in the day Ecuador took on Senegal and Netherlands took on the already eliminated hosts Qatar, both of these matches kicked off at 3:00 pm.

How to watch Iran vs USA live on free TV and online

This game is live in the UK on BBC 2 and the BBC iPlayer with coverage starting at 6:45pm UK time. The Wales vs England match will be available on iPlayer and BBC 1 from 6:00 pm.

The two other games earlier in the day are on ITV 1 and ITV X.

Is Iran vs USA available to watch in 4K?

The BBC is offering a load of its World Cup games in 4K HDR through its iPlayer streaming service, provided you have a compatible TV and/or set top box. This is one of those games, and you can watch Iran vs USA in 4K HDR if you have a the right setup..

We’ve detailed everything you need to know about how to watch the World Cup in 4K.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

The following are some excellent deals that are still live.

