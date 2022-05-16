How to watch Huddersfield vs Luton Championship play-offs live steam

How to watch the Championship play-off semi finals in the UK. It’s Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town tonight in the second-leg of the play-off semi-final with a place in the Premier League up for grabs.

The Championship play-offs are one of the highlights of the domestic football season, largely due to how high the stakes are. Four teams are competing for one place in the promised land – next season’s Premier League –and all of the riches associated with playing in the world’s most illustrious league.

In the first semi-final it’s third vs sixth as Huddersfield Town take on Luton Town. The first-leg finished 1-1 so there’s everything to play for, with Huddersfield having home advantage with the hopes of advancing to the Wembley final on May 29.

Huddersfield have the most recent Premier League experience, having been relegated from the top-flight in 2019. However, it’s been 30-years since Luton Town last graced the big stage. They were related in 1991-92, before the maiden Premier League season and even fell out of the football league in 2010. It would be quite the story if they were able to make it all the way back in just 12 years.

The winners of this will face former back-to-back European Champions Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United, another club with recent experience in the top flight. Forest currently have a 1-0 win after the first-leg and home advantage in the second leg.

Huddersfield vs Luton takes centre stage tonight and we’re hoping for a night of high drama. Here’s how to watch Huddersfield vs Luton on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Huddersfield vs Luton kick-off time

Huddersfield vs Luton kicks-off at 7:45pm UK time on Monday May 16. It’ll be played at the John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield.

How to watch Huddersfield vs Luton

Sky Sports is the place to be tonight for Huddersfield vs Luton showdown. Coverage starts at 7:30pm on Sky Sports Premier Football.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform. You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

