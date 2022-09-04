How to watch House of the Dragon: Watch episode 3 and catch-up for free in the UK

How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 3: The Game of Thrones prequel is hitting its stride. Here’s how to catch up with the action so far and watch Episode 3 when it airs in the UK.

It’s fair to say the first two episodes of House of the Dragon have done an excellent job of setting the scene for the conflict that lies ahead. Everyone’s motivations have been established, there are clear lines in the sand, proposals have been made, noses have been put out of joint, and the stakes have been set.

If you haven’t seen Episodes 1 & 2 yet, there’s some spoilers ahead…

HBO already has a pretty successful show called Succession, but this Targaryen family drama – set 200 years before the events depicted in Game of Thrones – promises to make it look like a minor family squabble over the fate of a corner shop.

The succession plan for King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has set the cat amongst the pigeons at King’s Landing. The King, fresh from losing his wife and newborn son in childbirth, has controversially selected a new air – his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy). That hasn’t pleased the king’s brother Daemon (Matt Smith), who has now been exiled from the King’s Court and he’s taken his dragon and gone elsewhere.

In Episode 2 we found up he’d taken up residence at his family’s ancestral home of Dragonstone, which you’ll remember from the latter seasons of GoT as being important. Not only that, he’s looted a dragon egg and the king isn’t too chuffed about it. In swoops his new heir, on a dragon of her own to get the prized egg back from her rogue uncle.

Meanwhile, her dad has to choose a new wife and procreate in order to create a new heir and perhaps supplant the pair of those blondies. He’s annoyed one of the realm’s richest houses by rejecting their 12 year old daughter. Ok. Instead he chose the Hand of the King’s daughter who’s also of dubious age and best mates with Rhaenyra. Marvellous.

So on we go to Episode 3. The scene has been set for the newest George R.R. Martin adaptation, so read on for how to watch House of the Dragon Episode 3 on the best TV you have in the house.

How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 3

As was the case with Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is a HBO exclusive in the USA and a Sky Atlantic exclusive in the United Kingdom. That means you’ll need a Sky subscription of sorts to watch it. If you’re already subscribed to Sky Q or Sky Glass, for example, you can find the first episode on channel 108.

You can also sign up to watch both of the first two episodes without a long commitment thanks to Sky’s NOW streaming service. Sky Atlantic comes as part of the Now Entertainment Membership, which is just £9.99 a month. New subscribers get a 7-day no-strings trial and you can sign up for Now here.

The great news for Brits is they won’t have to risk spoilers, as Episode 3 is also being simulcast in the UK at the same time as it airs in the US. That’s 2am UK time on the morning of Monday September 5.

Just like the good old days of Game of Thrones! Episode 1 and 2 are currently available on-demand. As well as the simulcast, you can watch on Monday evening at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.

Here’s the official trailer for Episode 3 of House of the Dragon