How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 8: Catch-up for free in the UK

How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 8: The Game of Thrones spin-off is approaching its season one climax, but you can tune in for free in the UK and catch-up on all episodes so far.

Things are proper kicking-off in Westeros again. Much like the Song of Ice and Fire to come a few hundred years into the future, the right to sit on the Iron Throne has got everyone’s knickers in a knot.

And, much like our old mate Game of Thrones there’s been trouble at weddings, savage murders, curiously untimely deaths, predicable betrayals, pride coming before a fall, and that old specialty…. some full-on incest between an uncle and a niece.

If you haven’t seen the first seven episodes, be warned there’s some spoilers ahead…

This Targaryen family drama – set 200 years before the events depicted in Game of Thrones – is all about the succession to the throne of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and after Episode 7, the chess pieces are starting to move into place.

At the end of the episode Viserys’ chosen heir to the throne, his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) was married again, this time to her blood uncle Daemon (Matt Smith). There was some lovemaking dressed up as a romantic event in Episode 8. Those bloody Targaryens.

The subsequent young potential heirs almost killed each other too, with Viserys, Daemon and Rhaenyra’s kids beating the living daylights out of each other. One of them lost an eye. That one had just tamed a dragon and looks like a right little git. One to watch, him.

So, on we go to Episode 8. It appears we’ve jumped forward in time again by a few years…

House of the Dragon is made by HBO in the USA and as usual Sky Atlantic has dibs in the UK That means you’ll need a Sky subscription to tune in. If you’re already subscribed to Sky Q or Sky Glass, for example, you can Sky Atlantic on channel 108.

You can also sign up to watch the first five episodes without a long commitment thanks to Sky’s NOW streaming service. Sky Atlantic comes as part of the Now Entertainment Membership, which is just £9.99 a month. New subscribers get a 7-day no-strings trial and you can sign up for Now here.

The great news for Brits is they won’t have to risk spoilers, as Episode 8 is also being simulcast in the UK at the same time as it airs in the US. That’s 2am UK time on the morning of Sunday October 9.

Just like the good old days of Game of Thrones! Episodes 1-7 are currently available on-demand on Sky or Now platforms. As well as the simulcast, you can watch on Monday evening at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.