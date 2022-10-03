How to watch House of the Dragon episode 7 free in the UK

Looking to stream House of the Dragon episode 7 here in the UK? Read on to discover when and where you can tune in to catch the latest episode of the Game of Thrones spin-off.

The show follows the reign of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the civil war of succession referred to “the Dance of Dragons”.

To put this into a timeline for Game of Thrones fans, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of George R. R. Martin’s popular fantasy series and stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and more.

The seventh episode, titled Driftmark, takes us to a funeral on (you guessed it) Driftmark, as Viserys calls for an end to the infighting and Alicent demands justice.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 7

House of the Dragon actually airs at the same time in the UK as it does the US, meaning you won’t need to worry about dodging spoilers on social media (that is, as long as you’re happy to stay up past 2am).

Episode 7 originally aired on Monday September 2 at 2am but will be available to watch again on Monday September 2 at 9pm for those who might have missed it.

Like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is a show made by HBO in the US and broadcast by Sky Atlantic here in the UK. However, there are actually two ways to watch the show.

The first is to have a Sky subscription. Sky Q and Sky Glass users can find Sky Atlantic on channel 108.

The second destination you can find House of the Dragon is over on NOW. The Sky-owned streaming service includes Sky Atlantic in its Entertainment Membership, meaning you can sign up for a rolling contract for just £9.99 a month.

NOW also offers a 7-day trial for anyone interested in trying out the service for free. You can sign up for NOW here.