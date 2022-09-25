How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 6 for free in the UK – catch-up on the series now
House of the Dragon is finally starting to get a bit more like our old mate Game of Thrones. There’s been a bit of trouble at a wedding, some good old fashioned beating to death of rivals, and that old specialty; a tease of incest. That’s the spirit!
This Targaryen family drama – set 200 years before the events depicted in Game of Thrones – is all about the succession to the throne of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and after Episode 5, that succession discussion seems sure to heat up.
Let’s see; at the end of episode four Viserys’ current heir Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy, until now) was married to her betrothed, the son of the powerful Lord Corlys Velaryon, in a move that was supposed to strengthen Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne, and assist in keeping the realm at peace. However, her on-the-sly lover, Ser Criston Cole, caused a bit of a stir at the wedding by killing her new husband’s bit on the side.
Watching on at the nuptials was the King’s insolent rogue of a brother Daemon (Matt Smith). He’s long had his eye on the Iron Throne (and his niece’s pretty face, the old perv’). The King’s newer wife, Queen Allison Hightower, has fears for the safety of her children who are also being lined-up as potential heirs by external powers. It’s all a bit missy, and it looks like it’s about to get messier.
So, on we go to Episode 6, where there’ll be a decade-long time jump and the King’s new children are starting to come of age. It seems Rhaenyra might have been quite industrious in that department too, during our absence. Read on for how to watch House of the Dragon Episode 6 on the best TV you have in the house.