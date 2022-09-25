How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 6 for free in the UK – catch-up on the series now

How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 6: Watch the Game of Thrones spin-off for free in the UK and catch-up on all episodes so far.

House of the Dragon is finally starting to get a bit more like our old mate Game of Thrones. There’s been a bit of trouble at a wedding, some good old fashioned beating to death of rivals, and that old specialty; a tease of incest. That’s the spirit!

If you haven’t seen the first five episodes, be warned there’s some spoilers ahead…

This Targaryen family drama – set 200 years before the events depicted in Game of Thrones – is all about the succession to the throne of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and after Episode 5, that succession discussion seems sure to heat up.

Let’s see; at the end of episode four Viserys’ current heir Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy, until now) was married to her betrothed, the son of the powerful Lord Corlys Velaryon, in a move that was supposed to strengthen Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne, and assist in keeping the realm at peace. However, her on-the-sly lover, Ser Criston Cole, caused a bit of a stir at the wedding by killing her new husband’s bit on the side.

Watching on at the nuptials was the King’s insolent rogue of a brother Daemon (Matt Smith). He’s long had his eye on the Iron Throne (and his niece’s pretty face, the old perv’). The King’s newer wife, Queen Allison Hightower, has fears for the safety of her children who are also being lined-up as potential heirs by external powers. It’s all a bit missy, and it looks like it’s about to get messier.

So, on we go to Episode 6, where there’ll be a decade-long time jump and the King’s new children are starting to come of age. It seems Rhaenyra might have been quite industrious in that department too, during our absence. Read on for how to watch House of the Dragon Episode 6 on the best TV you have in the house.

How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 6

House of the Dragon is made by HBO in the USA and as usual Sky Atlantic has dibs in the UK That means you’ll need a Sky subscription to tune in. If you’re already subscribed to Sky Q or Sky Glass, for example, you can Sky Atlantic on channel 108.

You can also sign up to watch the first five episodes without a long commitment thanks to Sky’s NOW streaming service. Sky Atlantic comes as part of the Now Entertainment Membership, which is just £9.99 a month. New subscribers get a 7-day no-strings trial and you can sign up for Now here.

The great news for Brits is they won’t have to risk spoilers, as Episode 6 is also being simulcast in the UK at the same time as it airs in the US. That’s 2am UK time on the morning of Monday September 26.

Just like the good old days of Game of Thrones! Episodes 1-5 are currently available on-demand on Sky or Now platforms. As well as the simulcast, you can watch on Monday evening at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.

Here’s the official trailer for Episode 6 of House of the Dragon. It’s safe to say, things have moved on… significantly.