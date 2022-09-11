How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 4: Catch up on the Game of Thrones prequel
We’re approaching mid-season in House of the Dragon and things are getting real. With three eventful episodes now in the books, we’ve seen births, marriages, deaths, betrayals, our first taste of a proper battle, but surprisingly little nudity and how’s-your-father.
This Targaryen family drama – set 200 years before the events depicted in Game of Thrones – is all about the succession to the throne of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and it’s getting proper tasty.
The succession plan has set the cat amongst the pigeons at King’s Landing. The King, fresh from losing his wife and newborn son in childbirth, has controversially selected a new heir – his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy).
Even though he’s soon got a new son, by his daughter’s best friend and new wife no less, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) remains next in line to the Iron Throne. That’s despite much meddling from the major houses (Lannisters are here being arseholes already) and the objections of the King’s brother Daemon (Matt Smith).
He’s been exiled from the King’s Court and he’s taken his dragon and gone to Dragonstone, the family’s ancestral home, which you’ll remember from the latter seasons of GoT as being important. He’s now fighting to rid the realm of pirates at the side of Corlys aka ‘The Sea Snake’, the richest bloke around.
The end of Episode 3 saw Daemon act boldy (before the King’s fleet came to bail out a failing campaign) to defeat the evil Crabfeeder. That victory came despite being shot by arrows and somehow evading about two million others.