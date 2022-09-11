How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 4: Catch up on the Game of Thrones prequel

How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 4: You can catch up with the first three episodes of the GoT spin-off and stream House of the Dragon Episode 4 live in the UK.

We’re approaching mid-season in House of the Dragon and things are getting real. With three eventful episodes now in the books, we’ve seen births, marriages, deaths, betrayals, our first taste of a proper battle, but surprisingly little nudity and how’s-your-father.

If you haven’t seen Episodes 1, 2 and 3 yet, there’s some spoilers ahead…

This Targaryen family drama – set 200 years before the events depicted in Game of Thrones – is all about the succession to the throne of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and it’s getting proper tasty.

The succession plan has set the cat amongst the pigeons at King’s Landing. The King, fresh from losing his wife and newborn son in childbirth, has controversially selected a new heir – his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy).

Even though he’s soon got a new son, by his daughter’s best friend and new wife no less, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) remains next in line to the Iron Throne. That’s despite much meddling from the major houses (Lannisters are here being arseholes already) and the objections of the King’s brother Daemon (Matt Smith).

He’s been exiled from the King’s Court and he’s taken his dragon and gone to Dragonstone, the family’s ancestral home, which you’ll remember from the latter seasons of GoT as being important. He’s now fighting to rid the realm of pirates at the side of Corlys aka ‘The Sea Snake’, the richest bloke around.

The end of Episode 3 saw Daemon act boldy (before the King’s fleet came to bail out a failing campaign) to defeat the evil Crabfeeder. That victory came despite being shot by arrows and somehow evading about two million others.

So on we go to Episode 4. The scene has been set for the newest George R.R. Martin adaptation, so read on for how to watch House of the Dragon Episode 4 on the best TV you have in the house.

How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 4

As was the case with Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is a HBO exclusive in the USA and a Sky Atlantic exclusive in the United Kingdom. That means you’ll need a Sky subscription of sorts to watch it. If you’re already subscribed to Sky Q or Sky Glass, for example, you can find the first episode on channel 108.

You can also sign up to watch both of the first two episodes without a long commitment thanks to Sky’s NOW streaming service. Sky Atlantic comes as part of the Now Entertainment Membership, which is just £9.99 a month. New subscribers get a 7-day no-strings trial and you can sign up for Now here.

The great news for Brits is they won’t have to risk spoilers, as Episode 4 is also being simulcast in the UK at the same time as it airs in the US. That’s 2am UK time on the morning of Monday September 12.

Just like the good old days of Game of Thrones! Episode 1, 2 and 3 are currently available on-demand. As well as the simulcast, you can watch on Monday evening at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.

Here’s the official trailer for Episode 4 of House of the Dragon. It looks like Daemon has come to claim what he believes to be his.